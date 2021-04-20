Feds allege broader diesel conspiracy at FCA that defrauded buyers

Robert Snell, The Detroit News
·4 min read

Apr. 20—DETROIT — Federal prosecutors Tuesday unsealed new criminal charges against three Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV officials accused of conspiring to cheat federal emissions tests and defraud consumers about the fuel efficiency of more than 100,000 diesel vehicles.

The years-long conspiracy is outlined in an unsealed indictment of diesel senior manager Emanuele Palma, 42, of Bloomfield Hills and two Italian nationals who work for FCA Italy SpA, the Italian subsidiary of what is now Stellantis NV. They are senior diesel managers Sergio Pasini, 43, of Ferrera, Italy, and Gianluca Sabbioni, 55, of Sala Bolognese, Italy, who were responsible for developing and calibrating a 3.0-liter diesel engine used in FCA vehicles, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Ram 1500 models starting in 2014.

The indictment describes a six-year scheme that started in December 2011 and involved conspirators knowingly misleading federal regulators about the design, calibration and function of emissions control systems. The alleged cheating involved deliberately calibrating emissions control functions to produce lower emissions during regulatory testing and higher emissions during actual driving conditions.

Prosecutors said the trio and co-conspirators coined a phrase for the scheme: "cycle beating." The scheme was designed to obtain regulatory approval to sell vehicles in the U.S., boost sales and enrich the conspirators, prosecutors said.

The indictment was unsealed 18 months after Palma was first charged with federal crimes, and coincided with a separate federal crackdown on corruption within the U.S. auto industry, particularly the United Auto Workers. The corruption investigation has led to 15 convictions, including former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli and two former presidents of the United Auto Workers union.

There was no immediate comment from a Stellantis spokeswoman Tuesday, and Palma's lawyers did not respond immediately to a message seeking comment.

Lawyers for Pasini and Sabbioni are not identified in court records. It was not immediately clear whether the Italian nationals were in custody in the U.S.

The original 13-count indictment against Palma suffered a setback in November when U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds dismissed four wire fraud charges.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Pasini and Sabbioni with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to violate the Clean Air Act; one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of violating the Clean Air Act. The most severe charge, wire fraud conspiracy, is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.

Palma, meanwhile, is facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to violate the Clean Air Act, one count of wire fraud conspiracy, six counts of violating the Clean Air Act and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

Palma is portrayed as a lying, self-congratulating fraudster. Prosecutors say he sent an email to Pasini and other, unidentified co-conspirators in January 2014 after passing tests mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"Best in class," Palma wrote in the email, "great job."

The cheating scandal was profitable. From January 2013 to September 2017, customers spent approximately $4 billion on more than 100,000 vehicles equipped with the diesel engine.

In October, FCA executives disclosed the probable loss for a federal criminal settlement over allegations of cheating on diesel emissions tests to be almost $259 million. The company previously paid $800 million in related civil penalties to several government agencies and payments to drivers with affected models.

In September, Fiat Chrysler also agreed with the Securities & Exchange Commission to pay $9.5 million to settle allegations that it misled investors in 2016 on the matter. It did not require FCA to admit guilt.

The company did admit guilt in a separate corruption scandal involving Iacobelli and the UAW. In March, the automaker pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and agreed to pay a $30 million fine to settle a criminal investigation into auto executives breaking federal labor laws.

The fine is part of a broader settlement with federal authorities that includes the appointment of an independent monitor for three years to oversee company compliance with labor laws and oversee dissolution of a joint training center the United Auto Workers operated with Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis NV.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Staff Writer Breana Noble contributed to this report

Recommended Stories

  • Battle in 'fair Verona' over balcony and courtyard where Romeo wooed his lover Juliet

    Forget the feud between the Capulets and the Montagues – a battle is being waged over the courtyard and balcony in “fair Verona” where Romeo is supposed to have wooed Juliet. In the latest round of a long-running saga, an Italian tribunal has rejected plans by Verona city council to drastically reduce the number of tourists who can visit the celebrated location. Before the pandemic killed tourism stone dead, the balcony and courtyard – part of a gothic stone palazzo known as Juliet’s House – were a hugely popular tourist attraction in the city in northern Italy. Four centuries after Shakespeare celebrated the “star-cross’d lovers” in his enduring tragedy, visitors flocked to see the house where Juliet was supposed to have lived – despite the fact that she was a fictional character.

  • They Told Her Women Couldn't Join the Ambulance Corps. So She Started Her Own.

    NEW YORK — The test presented itself, as tests so often do, on a completely ordinary day. Charna Goldsmith was driving with her family on the Belt Parkway. Her attention was pulled in multiple directions at once — from her children crying in the back seat to her mental catalog of errands. The Brooklyn air was heavy with midsummer heat. The parkway, as usual, was congested. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But up ahead, a four-car pileup was snarling traffic more than usual. And in the first car, a man, roughly 300 pounds by Goldsmith’s estimate, seemed to be unconscious at the wheel. There was no ambulance in sight. It was the summer of 2019 and Goldsmith had just concluded months of training as an emergency medical technician — much to the chagrin of her husband and other members of her Orthodox Jewish community. But suddenly, her skills were needed. Her husband turned to her. “Um, hello,” he said. “You can help him!” She grabbed her emergency supply kit and leapt out of the car, leaving her young son and newborn daughter with her husband. She managed to place a cervical collar on the injured driver, stabilizing his spine until the rescue workers arrived five minutes later. Once the Fire Department started tending to him, Goldsmith got back in the car — feeling shaken, but with a new jolt of confidence — and her family continued home. Goldsmith is one of dozens of Orthodox Jewish women in New York City who have trained and begun working as EMTs in recent years, providing services separate from those of the 911 network. In doing so, they’ve challenged their community’s conception of the role women can play in public and professional life. For decades, the Orthodox Jewish community has relied on its own EMT services through the volunteer ambulance group Hatzalah. But because Hatzalah has an all-male local EMT force, Orthodox women — who might want to preserve their modesty, even in medical emergencies — have not always been able to get proper medical care. The women’s EMT services are coordinated by a nonprofit organization, Ezras Nashim, which was established in 2014 to serve Orthodox women. It was founded by Judge Rachel Freier, known as Ruchie, and its launch got a frosty reception in the Orthodox community. Many saw the group’s members as agitators, upending gender norms for no good reason. But in the last year, as the number of calls to the organization have ticked up, members of Ezras Nashim have all but made their case that the need for more emergency medical responders is crucial — especially in a community hit so hard by COVID-19. But tensions remain: When the EMTs were doing a drill from their ambulance on a busy Brooklyn street in October, one Orthodox man stopped to tease them (jokingly, some of them said). “Maris ayin!” he called out to the female EMTs. That’s a concept, in Judaism, that suggests one person doing something seemingly (though not technically) prohibited by Jewish law might encourage others who see it to follow their lead. Why Call a Woman for Help? Freier is the type of woman whose name, when mentioned in the neighborhood of Borough Park in Brooklyn, tends to inspire an outpouring of stories. Many Orthodox families have memories of receiving help from Freier, whether in her capacity as a community advocate, before she became a judge, or as a neighbor delivering food and medicine to friends in need. So it’s not surprising that in the summer of 2011, when a small group of Orthodox women needed advice, they turned to her. They told Freier that they had decided to train as EMTs together, completing independent courses outside the Orthodox community, but they hadn’t been able to put their skills to use. They were being blocked from joining Hatzalah, whose local affiliates do not accept female volunteers. The women knew that challenging Hatzalah’s gender divide wouldn’t be well received. Hatzalah is renowned in the Jewish community; it started in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in the 1960s, after a Hasidic man who had a heart attack died while waiting for an ambulance. That inspired a group of Orthodox men to create their own emergency response system, composed of volunteers and separate from the Fire Department and hospital EMTs who respond to 911 calls. It now has chapters across the globe. New York doctors say that the service Hatzalah provides is high quality — and that it fosters trust. “The amount of faith that the Orthodox Jewish community has in Hatzalah’s leadership, drivers and volunteers is remarkable,” said Dr. Dara Kass, an emergency physician. State officials agree. “Community-based volunteer services are an important extension of the health care network,” said Gary Holmes, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Health. So Freier wondered: With such trusted emergency medical providers on hand, why did the community need female EMTs? But she concluded that God must have connected her with these women seeking to become EMTs for a reason. She began researching the issue, and was disturbed to hear accounts from dozens of Orthodox women who had delayed calling for medical help because they were uncomfortable being seen by men while undressed or in an immodest condition. In other words, their lives were being put at risk. “Women were traumatized when they gave birth and saw 10 men invading their bathroom,” she recalled. “I saw women turn pale, like a ghost, just reliving the trauma.” As Freier heard these stories, she began to think it was clear that Hatzalah should accept female volunteers. But many of the local rabbis, some of whom seemed to face pressure from Hatzalah, said they didn’t agree. And the more she brought it up, the more she heard condemnations, ridicule and even threats. Members of Hatzalah told her it wasn’t appropriate for men and women to work side by side. After a year of trying to make her case, Freier decided to take a new approach: If Hatzalah wouldn’t take female EMTs, then the women should start their own group. She began raising money to buy emergency medical supplies and contacted local health officials to learn the steps involved in forming a Basic Life Support First Response Agency, which has the authority to dispatch its own EMTs. “Every time I confronted a hurdle, God sent somebody who would help me overcome it,” Freier said. In 2014, she launched her own group, which took in the women already trained as EMTs and coordinated training for new volunteers. She named it Ezras Nashim, which in Hebrew has a double meaning: It translates to “assisting women” and is also a term for the women’s section of a synagogue. Almost immediately, the calls for help began to pour in, on a phone line Freier had publicized with the help of dozens of volunteers. They received calls from women in labor. Elderly women who had fallen in the shower. Women who sustained burns from cooking. “When a woman is in a compromised state, in her weakest moment, having another woman there is a big help,” said Sarah Weisshaus, 28, an EMT with Ezras Nashim. During one of Weisshaus’ first emergency shifts, she arrived at the home of an Orthodox woman giving birth. She found the woman in the bathtub screaming, “I’m pushing.” Weisshaus urged her to breathe deeply and get in a better birthing position inside the bathtub. She could tell that the woman, vulnerable and undressed, was comforted by the presence of another woman. Almost immediately, a tiny head emerged, and Weisshaus caught the baby. As Weisshaus answered emergency calls, she thought of a cousin who had died after putting off a call to Hatzalah. “She was in the shower, one of her veins burst and she was undressed so she didn’t want to call her local EMS,” Weisshaus said. “She called her husband instead and by the time he got home she was dead.” The Opposition Last year, Ezras Nashim’s phone line received some 475 calls, up from 428 in 2019. The group has now expanded to include more than 45 Brooklyn-based EMTs and raised money for supplies from women in the Orthodox community. But one of its earliest challenges still remains: lack of community buy-in. From the outset, many men in the community worried that the female EMTs were trying to subvert Orthodox Jewish gender norms by having women do work typically performed by men. On social media and on street corners, they speculated that the women were motivated by feminism, not modesty. Some, especially Hatzalah’s volunteers, said the members of Ezras Nashim were just trying to “pick a fight,” according to Freier. Much of this pushback came from the Hasidic community, an insular subset of Orthodox Jews; Freier is Hasidic, though many of Ezras Nashim’s volunteers are from the wider Orthodox community. “People would go to the rabbinical leadership and say, ‘These women are not good, they’re doing this as part of some radical feminist agenda,’” Freier said. “When they presented us to the rabbis that way, the rabbis didn’t like it.” Hatzalah did not respond to requests for comment. Ezras Nashim’s leaders said the vocal pushback from Hatzalah members had largely subsided, especially in the last year. Freier and her daughter, Leah Levine, who is the group’s chief operating officer, said they countered the skepticism by emphasizing that they don’t see themselves as people who oppose ancient tradition. “My mother and I don’t use the word ‘feminist’ to describe ourselves,” Levine, 22, said. “When people say ‘feminist,’ that means that women want to be equal to men. But my mother always says she’s happy with the way God divided it, and gave men their roles and women their own separate roles.” The goal, as Levine sees it, is simply to make sure women get proper medical attention, and preserve their dignity. “There are women endangering their lives because they’re embarrassed to have men look at them,” she said. Adina Sash, 33, sees it a bit differently. She became a volunteer EMT for the group partly because she was frustrated that Hatzalah didn’t allow women in its ranks. “They’re the heroes of the Orthodox community,” she said. “When you have a member of your family who is part of Hatzalah, that comes with street cred. It’s a symbol of pride.” Ideally, Sash said, Orthodox women would be able to join any EMT group they’d like, instead of having to start their own. She acknowledges she is more progressive than Ezras Nashim’s leadership. Still, Sash said, she sees Freier as a role model. She’s showing Orthodox women that they can be medical providers, regardless of what traditional groups like Hatzalah permit. The Ambulance Battle Even after Ezras Nashim got its license and started taking calls, the battle wasn’t quite over. The group needed its own ambulance. For years, the women had been driving to medical emergencies in their own cars, responding to the patient’s needs and then calling 911 if transport to the hospital was needed. Having an ambulance would allow the EMTs to take the severely sick to hospitals themselves instead of waiting for the Fire Department to step in. The notion that Ezras Nashim could begin operating its own ambulance set off a fresh wave of criticism from members of Hatzalah, who revived their argument that a women’s group wasn’t needed. Hatzalah’s representatives pointed out that their group had a speedier average response time — two minutes, compared with Ezras Nashim’s eight minutes and two seconds. (The women said they could cut down that time if they had their own ambulance.) More community pushback followed, but in 2019 Ezras Nashim filed an application for an ambulance license with the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York, a nonprofit that coordinates city medical services. It denied Ezras Nashim’s bid by a 12-7 vote, falling short of the 14-vote majority needed for the permit. Ezras Nashim’s volunteers noted that several of the men who voted against their group had ties to Hatzalah, either as onetime volunteers or as friends of Hatzalah workers. But Ezras Nashim appealed the decision to the New York State Emergency Medical Services Council, and in August 2020 — a year after they had first applied and as COVID-19 was tearing through their community — the state council voted in favor of Ezras Nashim, by a margin of 23-2. Levine and the other volunteers shouted with joy when they heard the news. The group was set to get its own ambulance, at last. Two months later, a dozen members of the group gathered on a street corner near their homes in Brooklyn to celebrate the ambulance’s arrival. It was a crisp day, the streets bustling with Sunday shoppers, when the siren rang out in the distance, the driver’s greeting for the women. “Did you hear that?” Levine said, wearing a purple vest emblazoned with the group’s name and phone number. “That’s ours. It’s our ambulance.” 'God Should Grant You Luck’ At some points last year, predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods had coronavirus test positivity rates seven times that of New York City’s overall rate. Everyone in Ezras Nashim knew people sickened with COVID-19; most knew people who died. For the EMTs, days and nights bled into one another, all marked by calls for emergency help. “I was petrified,” Levine said. “You didn’t know who was going to be next.” Some of the patients were so sick that there was little the EMTs could do once they arrived on the scene. In one instance, Goldsmith drove to a woman’s home and found her unresponsive. Wearing full protective equipment, Goldsmith started doing chest compressions. When Fire Department workers arrived, and after several rounds of CPR, they determined the woman could not be resuscitated and called her time of death. Goldsmith had to deliver the news to the woman’s son by phone. “It was terrifying,” she said. “We were wearing gowns, goggles, face shields, and I was eight months pregnant. It was traumatizing.” For Goldsmith, the crisis turned even more personal when her husband fell sick with COVID-19, though he swiftly recovered. “I’ve been directly exposed dozens of times,” she added. “Whatever happens to me, I do this to help people.” Then the vaccines arrived like a miracle, like a testament to their faith — just as the ambulance had felt. On a frigid Sunday morning in January, hundreds of EMTs from various city organizations gathered in the Midwood section of Brooklyn for a long-awaited day: to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Freier, who was one of a dozen people administering the shots, sat on the second floor of a warehouse-style building, greeting each EMT who walked through the door with the same set of queries: “Do you have any allergies?” “Are you afraid of shots?” Then she assembled a syringe, while they rolled up their sleeves. In that airy space, brimming with masked EMTs beaming with relief, the members of Ezras Nashim who had lined up for vaccines blended into the crowd. There were members of Hatzalah and members of non-Jewish medical groups. Some of the Hatzalah volunteers recognized Freier and nodded in greeting; some thanked her for her community work. After each injection, she offered the same well wishes. “God should grant you luck and blessings,” she said. “And may you continue your work.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Apple goes to battle with Spotify in premium podcast push

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc is fighting to retain control of the fast-growing podcasting market it popularized years ago but did not monetize, analysts and industry experts told Reuters. Nearly 16 years after Apple added the ability to find podcasts -- a portmanteau of "iPod" and "broadcasting" coined by a Guardian journalist -- to its iTunes software, the iPhone maker now seeks to court podcast creators with new subscription and creator tools, and fend off competition from streaming audio company Spotify. Apple announced on Tuesday it will launch Apple Podcast subscriptions, which will let users pay to unlock new content and additional benefits like ad-free listening, said Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook during the presentation.

  • Former Washington tight end Jordan Reed retires from the NFL

    One day after former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement, one of his ex-teammates, Jordan Reed

  • Rockets say guard Sterling Brown was assaulted

    Brown suffered the assault during Houston's road trip in Florida to face the Magic and Heat.

  • Biden Wants a Deal with Brazil’s Far-Right President to Protect the Amazon. But Can Bolsonaro Be Trusted?

    “The U.S. should not strike an agreement with the federal government because it won’t be fulfilled”

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • The Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Show Was a Star-Studded Ode to New York City

    The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Vogue profiled a 22 year-old Michael Kors in 1981, he told the magazine, “I want to make clothes that won’t date.” Forty years later, while celebrating his brand’s anniversary, the manifestation has come true.For his digital show—a star-studded event featuring Broadway stars, supermodels like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Helena Christensen, plus a surprise appearance by Naomi Campbell—the New York designer heralded a return to slick city dressing, utilizing the Theater District as its backdrop.The show stream began with an intro filmed at Sardi’s, with Zoom boxes lighting up the restaurant’s famed portraits. Broadway legends like Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Marisa Tomei, and a muted Bette Midler warmed up the crowd with both jokes about Hamilton and Laura Benanti’s famous vocal range, plus facts about Broadway’s economic impact and importance to New York City.NYFW: Barry Manilow Sang ‘Copacabana’ at Michael Kors’ Show. It Was Amazing.Marisa Tomei remembered her first Michael Kors piece—a red leather jacket—and Cynthia Nixon let us know that in the 2018/2019 season, Broadway supported over 100,000 local jobs. (Kors urged viewers to support The Actors Fund, and both Kors and his company donated to the safety net organization for performing arts workers.)And then came the runway, which was filmed on the empty city streets of the Theater District. With a backdrop filled with marquees, Kors tapped the kind of model cast one can have on standby only after working for as long as he has. Bella Hadid wore a fire engine red patent leather coat and matching mini dress and Karen Elson had on a sharply tailored checkered overcoat. Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Carolyn Murphy all wore floor-length metallic dresses—Going Out Clothes, all caps. Bella Hadid walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images Some of the pieces were reissued versions of older ones first seen on the runway in the ’90s. Mika Schneider wore a zebra printed mini skirt suit that was inspired by one Helena Christensen wore while modeling Kors’ 1994 collection.So yes, the pieces were timeless in that way all well-tailored, long-lined clothing is. Kors runs a well-oiled machine. He took few risks, but he’s never been a daredevil in his designs. Naomi Campbell walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images As Kors told Vogue recently, “There’s a part of me that’s very pragmatic, and then there’s a part of me that’s silly and indulgent.”For pragmatism: there was built-up power suiting, armor-like puffer coats, and cashmere sweaters. Nearly anyone could wear those pieces. And then there were the pops of fancy: mini dresses with up-to-there slits, glitter jumpsuits, Naomi Campbell strutting slow and steady in a shimmering black gown. Irina Shayk. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It was an ode to that fabled New York woman you hear about in Odyssey songs—fitting for a man who once skipped his Long Island high school prom to party at Studio 54. That gal about town fantasy of the city—which looks nothing like the pared-down reality we’ve been living in for the past 13 months—inspires countless moves to New York. Broadway is vital to the city’s recovery and economy, sure, but so are the clothes Kors makes that reflect those hopes and dreams. Helena Christensen walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show in Times Square on April 08, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images There has been a lot of talk lately about how we will dress post-pandemic; Kors is clearly Team Keep Calm and Carry On. He’ll make a deal with you: no sweatpants at the office anymore. But you can feel comfortable in his amped-up basics, which ooze that type of easy and unfussy glamour he’s so well known for. Carolyn Murphy. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Unofficial American holiday’: Schumer backs marijuana legalisation on Senate floor

    Democratic majority leader revives push for cannabis legalisation at federal level

  • Syria Chemical-Attack Deniers Admit Links to WikiLeaks and Russia

    Anas Alkharboutli/GettyA group of British academics was secretly in contact with Russian diplomats in four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails seen by The Daily Beast.The documents were obtained as part of a sting operation on one member of the group that was disclosed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, a Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics at the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine, was duped into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media by emails from someone calling himself “Ivan,” who implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The Working Group consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who have spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been framed for war crimes in an elaborate conspiracy consisting of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescue workers, and the American and British intelligence services. Moreover, the Working Group alleges that conspiracy has been systematically laundered through journalists, academics and human rights workers who they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents.Some of these completely unproven theories have been taken up enthusiastically on social media and used to sow disinformation about Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to further the conspiracy theories, McKeigue was all too happy to collude with someone he thought was one of Vladimir Putin’s spies.In the emails with “Ivan,” McKeigue boasted about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for the Russian state media and WikiLeaks, which “very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort” during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Senate Subcommittee on Intelligence report.McKeigue told “Ivan” in February that WikiLeaks had helped him secure free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal lawyers, Melinda Taylor.The emails claim that Taylor had been communicating with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to make litigious claims against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the worldwide ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates its drooling and vomiting victims to death.McKeigue refers to the memorandum as one way of conducting “lawfare” against the chemical watchdog—a term typically invoked to mean frivolous or harassing litigation. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, pro bono, to advance claims of impropriety among members of the OPCW.According to the emails, the advice memorandum also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts, representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went rogue and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking material to WikiLeaks.McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW.“Brendan keeps in contact with your embassy in Den Haag,” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to make an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a covert role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], this would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do.”McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment to The Daily Beast.The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that has compiled documentary evidence of war crimes in Syria carried out by the Assad regime and ISIS. Some of their evidence was used in the first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution in Germany.It was CIJA that orchestrated the sting on McKeigue when they grew frustrated by the Working Group’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA was running the “Ivan” account all along.In the correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue outlined to his presumed Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the Working Group and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials in four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London, and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had been corresponding with members of the Working Group for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria formula meeting of the UN Security Council, convened by Russia in order to sow skepticism about the OPCW’s still-pending investigation.McKeigue wrote that he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while his Working Group associates kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries. “But in the end it all worked out okay,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had is with Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but has occasionally passed information to the Working Group via Piers.”“Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, the founder of the Working Group and an outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Working Group. A former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley became a fixture on RT, the Russian government’s English language propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unsubstantiated and imaginative allegations about the Syria conflict.She has repeatedly accused the White Helmets, an internationally funded rescue organization, of staging chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime.Beeley and Robinson’s purported contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is secretary to Russia’s mission at the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s newly minted Department of International Information Security, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity.McKeigue also boasted to his supposed Russian handler about his work with state media employees at Ruptly, a streaming video platform based in Germany, which is funded by the Kremlin.The British academic was given screen captures from a database of sensitive personal details on activists and war crimes witnesses collected through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these people.After a while, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was insufficiently loyal to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him.Nerma Jelacic, the CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the sting op, told The Daily Beast that the disclosure that Russian diplomats and state-run media outlets were working with the Working Group helped to explain why this otherwise obscure collection of academics had managed to make headlines around the world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a bunch of marginalized ideologues and conspiracists,” Jelacic said.She added, “Russia’s disinformation campaigns about Syria would be far less effective if they had to rely solely on statements from the Russian foreign and ministries rather than on what Westerner academics and self-described ‘whistleblowers’ have said.”McKeigue’s correspondence with “Ivan” has been passed to British authorities. The University of Edinburgh continues to insist his commentary on Syria has been undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; it affirms McKeigue’s right to free expression.Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International U.K. Campaigns Manager, told The Daily Beast: “Syrian victims and their families who have endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, quite disgracefully, are trying to deny Syrians these rights. They won’t succeed.”This piece is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tesla believed to be operating driverless crashes, killing 2

    Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.