Feds allege Minneapolis GOP strategist trafficked minors for sex

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·2 min read

A Minneapolis businessman and Republican strategist recruited six minors to engage in sex for money over several months last year in the Twin Cities, according to a federal indictment.

Anton J. "Tony" Lazzaro was arrested Thursday by FBI agents on charges of conspiring with others to recruit and solicit six minors to engage in commercial sex acts.

Lazzaro, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, five counts of sex trafficking of minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of obstruction of justice.

Lazzaro made his initial appearance in U.S. District Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson and remains jailed in custody pending a detention hearing Monday. His legal counsel declined to respond to the allegations, and authorities would not say where Lazzaro is being held.

The indictment ordered Lazzaro to forfeit numerous items to the federal government including: "real property" at the Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis, a 2010 Ferrari convertible, $371,240 in cash seized from the hotel, numerous cellphones and laptop computers, a computer tablet and a GPS tracker.

The indictment did not specify the ages or genders of the children. It included another person as a co-defendant, but the identity was redacted from the filing.

Based on the evidence gathered so far, authorities believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the FBI at 763-569-8000.

Lazzaro was campaign manager for Lacy Johnson, who came up short last fall in his effort to unseat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minneapolis. He also was a delegate representing Minnesota at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

He is the founder of Big Tent Republicans PAC, which describes itself on its website as "dedicated to broadening the base and appeal of the Republican Party to a new and diverse generation of Americans."

According to his personal website, Lazzaro has made several appearances on Fox News.

State records also show that Lazzaro runs Minneapolis-based Gold River Group, which is involved in marketing and technology, the company website says.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

