Feds to announce arrest in reported explosion on campus of Northeastern University

Federal investigators on Tuesday plan to announce an arrest in connection with a reported explosion on the campus of Northeastern University.

United States District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Joseph R. Bonavolonta of FBI Boston, and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox will unveil details on the arrest of a Texas man in an incident that prompted a massive emergency response at the university on on Sept. 13, authorities said.

A hard plastic case exploded on campus, leaving a worker injured. Something allegedly happened when the employee opened the case, and the worker was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Days after the explosion, reports surfaced indicating that the incident was being investigated as a possible hoax.

At the scene, police found a letter near the box. The letter mentioned Harvard University and MIT. It also included a rant against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg.

The Northeastern University employee was quoted in the Boston Globe as denying the case was a hoax.

The news conference is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW