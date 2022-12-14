Feds announce guilty pleas in three weapons and drug trafficking cases

Dec. 14—Three men — two from New Hampshire and one from Connecticut — have pleaded guilty to weapon- and drug-related charges in separate federal cases, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Philip Wetmore, 32, of Nashua, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possessing firearms in furtherance of that trafficking. Officials say he sold crystal methamphetamine to someone working with the FBI.

Wetmore sold approximately 81 grams of crystal meth at a residence and later in a retail store in Nashua, the release said. After the second drug sale, FBI agents arrested Wetmore as he drove out of the store's parking lot. He had a loaded firearm at the time, police said, despite being legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

The FBI subsequently executed a search warrant on Wetmore's vehicle and seized more than 670 grams of crystal meth, another loaded firearm and other items related to drug trafficking, the release said.

In an unrelated case, a Concord man pleaded guilty to weapons charges, including lying about his record in an attempt to buy a rifle at a Walmart, officials.

Brandon Dumont, 30, pleaded guilty to making a false statement in connection with the attempted purchase of a firearm, and to possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Authorities said Dumont attempted to buy a rifle last April at a Walmart in North Conway, where he falsely stated he had never been convicted of a felony, when he actually had. A few days later, Dumont purchased more than 400 rounds of ammunition from a gun shop in Hooksett, officials said.

On April 11, Dumont was found in possession of three firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Finally, that office announced that Jabreel A. Amir, 41, of Waterbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges. Officials said Amir delivered a quantity of cocaine to someone who was working with the FBI last May.

Law enforcement officers were surveilling Amir as he traveled from Connecticut to New Hampshire to conduct the drug sale, and stopped his vehicle in Concord on May 9. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of more than 2 kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

All three men are scheduled for sentencing in March.