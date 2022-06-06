Feds arrest 32 in ‘Operation Blue Ghost’ child exploitation stings in Kansas and Missouri

A child exploitation investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security led to the arrests of 32 people in Kansas and Missouri, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

Of the 32 individuals arrested in an undercover investigation called Operation Blue Ghost, 15 were from the Independence, Clay County, and Platte County area, Homeland Security Investigations officials in Kansas City said.

Police and Homeland Security agents conducted an undercover operation in the Wichita area from May 17 to 19, resulting in 17 arrests for crimes related to aggravated human trafficking, promoting the sale of sex, and the purchase of commercial sex acts.

In Kansas City, federal and local law enforcement continued the investigation from May 31 to June 2 in the Independence, Platte County and Clay County area.

Fifteen more people were arrested for crimes including sex trafficking, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree attempted statutory rape, promoting prostitution, and enticement of a minor, Homeland Security officials in Kansas City said.

In both investigations, law enforcement targeted adults who were willing to travel for the sexual exploitation of a child.

“I am extremely proud of all of the special agents, analysts, and officers whose hard work and dedication made this operation a success,” said Sean Fitzgerald, acting special agent for Homeland Security in Kansas City. “Our joint commitment to protecting children has removed these 32 dangerous individuals from our streets and hopefully sends a clear message to others looking to harm children.”