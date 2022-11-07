Feds arrest alleged shooter in Facebook live killing of Ypsilanti man

After five months on the run, a fugitive has been arrested in Ypsilanti in the fatal shooting of a Ypsilanti man that was captured on Facebook Live and triggered a national manhunt that previously led to the capture of four suspects.

The fifth and final suspect — the alleged triggerman — was arrested Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was arrested by the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team at the home of an acquaintance in Ypsilanti. Once confronted by the U.S. Marshals, authorities said, Brown surrendered peacefully and was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail.

Brown, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Terrill Smith on June 28 following an argument that occurred on Facebook. According to the U.S. marshals, after the argument, Brown went to Smith's house and shot and killed him as the victim streamed himself live from outside his home in the West Willow neighborhood.

The victim's mother, Genniece Smith, previously told Fox 2 that her son loved to go live on Facebook to reach people and make them laugh. She conceded, though, that not everyone appreciated his humor.

"Terrell was a comedian. He disrespected people and they got mad. Words can’t kill you ... a gun can," the mother told Fox 2, alleging the shooter was angry over her son's online comments.

Four of the suspects were arrested quickly, the marshals said, though Brown went missing for months.

Brown's arrest comes one month after he was featured on Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh” in the segment, “15 Seconds of Shame.” The program reaches a national audience and aims to help authorities find fugitives.

