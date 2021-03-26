Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder

RYAN J. FOLEY
·3 min read

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa gun store refused to sell a semi-automatic rifle to a heavily armed and agitated Colorado man who said he was surprised his friends didn’t suspect he was the Boulder mass shooter, according to federal court documents released Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol initially arrested the self-described firearms enthusiast, Adam Vannoy, 40, on March 14 on Interstate 80 in Lancaster County. Another driver had called police to report he was driving recklessly at about 120 mph.

During a search of his packed truck, troopers seized a handgun from Vannoy’s jacket, a loaded AR-style semi-automatic rifle with an illegal silencer, four other firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof blanket and vest, two brown wigs and an Air Force costume. They also found marijuana.

They jailed the Denver man on weapons and drug charges. He was released after posting $5,000 bond on March 17, even though he threatened to kill a guard, exposed his penis to guards and threw feces from his cell into a common area, according to a federal complaint unsealed Friday.

Six days later, on Tuesday, Vannoy tried to purchase an AR-style rifle from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Ankeny, Iowa, near Des Moines, the complaint said.

The store denied the sale after Vannoy said he was surprised his friends hadn’t called to find out if he was responsible for Monday’s shooting in Boulder. A 21-year-old man is charged with killing 10 people at a grocery store. Vannoy also said he had 500 rounds of ammunition in his truck.

In addition to denying the sale, the store notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about his comments. Agents arrested Vannoy in Iowa this week on a new federal charge stemming from the Nebraska traffic stop, illegal possession of a firearm as an unlawful user of marijuana.

Vannoy was scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Iowa on Friday afternoon, before facing transfer to Nebraska for further proceedings.

Videos posted by Vannoy on Instagram show he purchased several firearms and ammunition at Brownell’s, a large retailer in Grinnell, Iowa, after his release from Nebraska custody. He said on the videos that the best way to show the Nebraska State Patrol that he wasn’t plotting anything nefarious was to rearm himself.

Vannoy said his truck was packed with all of his belongings, including the wigs and Air Force costume, since he was abruptly leaving Colorado. Records show he told a Nebraska trooper during the stop that he was leaving Denver because his neighbors didn't like him, he had a mental breakdown and quit his job. He told the trooper that he would use his time in jail to “think about getting even with people,” a remark the trooper viewed as threatening.

The arrest comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds faces increasing pressure to veto a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would eliminate the need to obtain permits to purchase handguns from private sellers or carry them in public. People would still have to pass background checks or present permits to purchase weapons at retailers, but critics say the unregulated private sales would allow more unqualified and dangerous people to obtain firearms.

Recommended Stories

  • Armed man arrested at University of Kentucky hospital

    Police arrested an armed man as he left a Kentucky hospital after receiving a tip from another police department that he was in the area. A large police presence was at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday and university officials asked students and visitors to stay away from the area. University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe said the man, Bryan Carroll of Versailles, was arrested without incident as soon as he exited the hospital.

  • Buttigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax idea

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that he thinks a mileage tax "shows a lot of promise," opening a giant can of worms as to whether the Biden administration should consider such an idea. Speaking with CNBC, Buttigieg outlined his ideas on several infrastructure proposals, chatting about financing for revamping roads and bridges across the country. Asked about whether he still believes gas taxes are "old fashioned," he said he doesn't believe they're the right long term solution. A mileage tax, on the other hand, which would charge drivers a cent or two for each mile on the road, intrigues Buttigieg more. "I think that shows a lot of promise," he said. "If we believe in that so-called user-pays principle, the idea that part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive." "The gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it; it's not anymore," he continued. "A so-called vehicle miles traveled tax or a mileage tax, whatever you want to call it, could be the way to do it." As The Washington Post reports, Oregon and Utah already have some form of mileage tax, but there are several reasons the idea has yet to take off. First of all, there are privacy concerns, since some level of data collection would be required. Additionally, some argue moving away from a gas tax could disincentivize buying fuel-efficient vehicles. Also, a mileage tax would arguably unfairly tax people who can't afford to live in expensive cities but drive long commutes to reach jobs in metropolitan areas. Buttigieg's comments drew criticism from both sides of the aisle on that front. TFW you're concerned that student debt cancellation will unfairly benefit rich kids but love to tax folks who can't afford to live close to work. https://t.co/J237vsEgO1 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 26, 2021 A mileage based tax clearly favors wealthier people in cities who drive less distance. As usual, it would be working class folks who must drive longer distances who bear the brunt of this policy. https://t.co/tXeOgpeAlK — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) March 26, 2021 Has he considered that lower-income communities and minorities would be disproportionately impacted by this nonsense policy? Hahaha of course he hasn’t https://t.co/UGDGrPQ22V — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 26, 2021 Watch Buttigieg's interview below. A mileage-based tax shows a lot of promise, @SecretaryPete says about funding President Biden's infrastructure package. Revenue generation will most likely come from several different sources. "We've got to think big; it's got to be transformative." https://t.co/QY1JvWXXOA pic.twitter.com/4R2CD6KaZV — CNBC (@CNBC) March 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationThe pandemic blame gameWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goal

  • San Diego rapper Martell ‘OG YD’ Dean fatally shot while driving

    San Diego rapper Martell “OG YD” Dean was fatally shot while driving on the freeway on Saturday, per a report from The San Diego Tribune. The 37-year old rapper was driving in a car with two other passengers on south Interstate 805, when he and one of the others in the vehicle were shot at approximately 2:20 AM, near Imperial Avenue, according to the report.

  • Multiple shots fired at Richland Hills police officers as they parked their patrol car

    A search is on for the gunman who fired at Richland Hills officers Thursday night.

  • Ends today: These 'phenomenal' Bose wireless earbuds just fell to their lowest price ever

    Sleek and sweat-proof, with a charging case to boot.

  • Ethiopia rejected U.S. call for unilateral ceasefire during talks, U.S. says

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejected U.S. calls for a unilateral ceasefire in the northern Tigray region and dismissed allegations of ethnic cleansing, according to a senior U.S. lawmaker sent to Addis Ababa by President Joe Biden. But Democratic Senator Chris Coons, recounting his talks with Abiy last weekend in the Ethiopian capital, also praised the prime minister for publicly acknowledging for the first time that troops from neighboring Eritrea entered Tigray during the five-month-old conflict, after months of denials. Abiy also pledged this week following Coons' visit that any soldiers who carry out human rights violations will be punished.

  • UFC champion Israel Adesanya: Trash-talk threat to 'rape' opponent 'crossed the line'

    Adesanya called criticism of his threat "clickbait" before New Zealand's deputy prime minister weighed in.

  • Nine must-watch men's players in the Sweet 16 that could create more March Madness

    Franz Wagner is key to Michigan basketball advancing to the Elite Eight. Here's a look at players Loyola, Oral Roberts and others will lean on.

  • Body of Washington teen found on recycling conveyor belt in Texas, sheriff says

    The death is considered suspicious.

  • Honda Classic’s earlier start in 2022 should lead to bigger stars coming to Palm Beach Gardens

    The Honda Classic is moving back to its late February date in 2022 and once again will kick off the Florida Swing. Honda will be Feb. 21-27, according to a source in the golf industry, the same week it has been played in most years since moving to ...

  • Letters to the Editor: Hey QAnon, if Jews are so powerful, why is anti-Semitism still a threat?

    The terrible irony about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories is that there are not enough Jews around to quash them all because of the Holocaust.

  • MIT grad found dead in Chicago home surrounded by bomb making material

    ‘A strong odor was emanating from the apartment and officers began getting sick’

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • New US sanctions target military conglomerates in Myanmar

    The United States on Thursday imposed what it calls its most significant sanctions to date over the military coup in Myanmar, restricting American dealings with two giant Myanmar military holding companies that dominate much of that country's economy. The sanctions are the latest that the Biden administration and European governments have laid on Myanmar since Feb. 1, when the country's generals seized power on the day a newly elected parliament was due to be sworn in. Thursday's sanctions “target those who led the coup, the economic interests of the military, and the funding streams supporting the Burmese military’s brutal repression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results

    The vaccine-maker slightly amends its efficacy rates as it awaits US regulatory approval.

  • Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

    US president seen with pictures and names of reporters invited to White House on Thursday

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Trump and Biden's anti-China foreign policy is fueling violence against Asian-Americans

    US policymakers need to acknowledge that over-the-top language about China fuels fear and anxiety that spurs violence against Asian-Americans.