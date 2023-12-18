Feds arrest East St. Louis man nearly five months after murder at nightclub

A 38-year-old East St. Louis man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man at a nightclub in East St. Louis in July, Illinois State Police announced Monday.

Robert L. Palmer Jr. was arrested on Friday in Hazelwood, Missouri, by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to an Illinois State Police news release and St. Clair County court records.

Palmer is charged in St. Clair County with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in the death of 43-year-old Ryan Morton of Cahokia Heights, the news release said.

Police said Morton was shot on July 24 at a nightclub in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in East St. Louis. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Other details about the shooting were not released.

St. Clair County records show the charges against Palmer were filed on Aug. 18 by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A defense attorney is not listed in the court records for Palmer.

Palmer is being held in St. Louis County pending extradition.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested assistance from Illinois State Police in the homicide investigation.