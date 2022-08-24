Feds arrest founders of Yoga to the People for dodging $20 million in taxes

The founders of the prominent exercise studio Yoga to the People were arrested by the feds Wednesday for dodging $20 million in taxes.

Gregory Gumucio, Michael Anderson, and Haven Soliman were in FBI custody waiting to appear before judges in Washington state on charges they used a sophisticated off-the-books scheme to avoid paying taxes and filing returns from 2013 through at least 2020, federal authorities said.

Owners of the since-shuttered nationwide franchise, whose Lower East Side and Williamsburg locations were regularly packed to capacity, blurred their association by grooming young women to run the yoga studios under the impression they owned them, prosecutors charge in court papers.

In reality, the franchise’s longtime proprietor Gumucio, 61, of Cathlamet, Wash., took a hefty cut of proceeds and made all the critical business decisions. The women he nominated to front the operation still assumed significant financial risk, authorities said.

Teachers at the no-frills studios were forbidden from counting up the cash donations at the end of class, according to court papers. Gumucio routinely instructed them to bring proceeds — collected in tissue boxes — to his apartment on St. Marks Place to tally up at “stacking parties.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the trio’s scheme long went undetected as they paid employees off the books and in cash and refused to provide tax documentation.

“At least two of the defendants even submitted fabricated tax returns to third parties when seeking a loan or an apartment, despite not filing any tax returns with the IRS,” said Williams.

Special Agent in Charge of the IRS’s criminal division Thomas Fattorusso said the charges marked the “opening salvo” of bringing Gumucio, Anderson, and Soliman to justice.

The donation-based exercise community’s laid-back atmosphere purported to make yoga more accessible for clients but was part of the ruse, Fattorusso said.

“[When] in reality, they allegedly ran a more than decade-long cash cow that relied on a sophisticated network of tens of millions of dollars in unreported income and free labor to fund the leaders’ lavish lifestyles,” he said.

Gumucio, Anderson, and Soliman are charged with conspiracy to defraud the IRS and five counts of tax evasion. They face potentially lengthy sentences if convicted. Their lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.