Feds Arrest Oath Keepers Leader Who Tried to Overturn Election Using ‘Lord of the Rings’

Shelby Tauber/Reuters

Kellye SoRelle, a member of Lawyers for Trump and interim leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, was arrested Thursday morning on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

SoRelle, who attempted to sue every member of Congress, every governor, and every secretary of state in a lawsuit that justified overturning the election using Lord of the Rings logic, was arrested in Junction, Texas. She is expected to appear later Thursday at a courthouse in Austin. SoRelle was indicted Wednesday for conspiring and organizing to impede Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.

She faces three felony charges, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and aiding and abetting of an official proceeding, and obstruction of justice for tampering with documents, including altering or destroying objects to make them unusable in a grand jury investigation, according to the indictment.

The pro-Trump attorney faces an additional misdemeanor charge for remaining on Capitol grounds during the attack.

Oath Keepers Founder Secretly Backed Lawsuit for Government Based on ‘Lord of the Rings’

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.