Feds arrest son of Brooklyn judge who stormed US Capitol

NEW YORK — Federal authorities have arrested the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Aaron Mostofsky, 34, son of Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was arrested Tuesday morning at his brother’s home in Brooklyn, the source said.

He was charged with theft of government property, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, impeding government business and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

Videos taken by The Yeshiva World show a swarm of FBI agents outside Mostofsky’s Flatbush home, talking with NYPD officers and removing what appears to be the same fur coat that Mostofsky was wearing in the deadly Dec. 6 riot.

Mostofsky was also sporting a clear riot shield and bulletproof vest with a “police” insignia in photos taken while he was inside the Capitol building, prompting the theft of government property charge.

“The police riot shield and police vest are items of value belonging to the United States, specifically the US Capitol Police,” wrote FBI Agent Michael Attard in the complaint.

The value of the vest and shield together is just over $2,000, court papers say.

Mostofsky posted videos to his Instagram account showing him on a bus to the Capitol, as well as videos taken inside and outside the Capitol, federal prosecutors said.

The feds even included a meme in their complaint, alleging that it was sent to Mostofsky by another Instagram user.

“Imagine coming off 10 hits of acid and u look around and ur in the US Capitol like sh--,” the meme reads, along with a photo of Mostofsky in the Capitol.

“Your famous,” the person wrote to Mostofsky while sharing the meme. “IK (I know) unfortunately,” Mostofsky responded, according to the complaint. “Cause now people actually. know me.”

Prosecutors discovered another Instagram message where Mostofsky told a friend to “look for a guy looking like a caveman” near the Capitol building, referring to his fur pelts, said court papers.

A spokesman for Mostofsky’s father said the judge had no knowledge of his son’s activity in the siege that has left at least five people dead.

“Justice Mostofsky has no knowledge of these unfortunate events,” the spokesman told the News York Daily News, adding that the judge does not have a close relationship with his son.

But a friend of Aaron Mostofsky told The News that his pal was proud of his actions.

“He’s very happy. He feels like what he did was for the country and I think I can agree with him,” said Joe Gold, who grew up with Mostofsky in Midwood.

Mostofsky was set to make an initial appearance before a Brooklyn judge on Tuesday.