Feds ask judge to deny Roger Golubski’s request to get out of pre-trial house arrest

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to deny former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski’s request to remove his condition of house arrest ahead of his trials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas noted that the FBI investigation “uncovered scads of women” who made allegations against Golubski, including rape, and said one of the cases against him alleges “sexual slavery” and abuse of underage girls.

Golubski, who worked at KCKPD from 1975 to 2010, including almost eight years as a captain, was first indicted in September on civil rights charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman and a teenager from 1998 to 2002.

He was indicted again in November on separate charges that allege he conspired to sex traffic girls between 1996 and 1998 with other men, including a well-known drug kingpin, at a KCK apartment complex. Prosecutors allege that as a “highly trained and experienced” homicide detective, Golubski protected those criminals from police investigation as they trafficked and raped vulnerable girls.

The response from prosecutors comes after Golubski’s lawyer in December filed a motion seeking to allow the former cop to leave his Edwardsville home at any time ahead of trial. Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz previously released Golubski under electronic monitoring — which terrified his alleged victims, they said — and allowed him to leave his house for court and medical appointments.

In his motion, Golubski’s lawyer said the evidence is based on “uncorroborated” accusations made during a lawsuit filed by Lamonte McIntyre, who claimed Golubski framed him in a double murder he did not commit. He said the FBI learned of the two victims in Golubski’s rape case from McIntyre’s lawyer, Cheryl Pilate, and argued one of them had a financial motive to make her claims.

But federal prosecutors said they were not aware of any financial benefit the woman received from the McIntyre lawsuit, which Wyandotte County settled last year for $12.5 million. Prosecutors also said the two victims in the sex trafficking case have no connection to the McIntyre lawsuit.

“Those victims were found independently by the FBI,” they wrote.

Much of the evidence is circumstantial, which prosecutors said is “to be expected” under the circumstances. But they said it is “not a fair characterization” to describe the evidence as uncorroborated, as Golubski’s lawyer has.

“Not surprisingly, the government and defendant disagree about what constitutes corroboration,” prosecutors wrote.

Golubski’s next court appearances are slated for March.