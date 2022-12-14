Feds assume prosecution of Joplin man's drug trafficking case

Dec. 14—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed drug trafficking charges that have been pending against a Joplin man in light of his indictment by a federal grand jury in connection with the case.

Dustin L. Holden, 32, had been facing counts in Jasper County Circuit Court of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 9 raid conducted by Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team members on a house at 3132 E. Kennedy Lane in Joplin. Almost a pound of meth, 1.1 grams of fentanyl, 115 grams of marijuana and five firearms were seized in the serving of the search warrant.

The street value of the meth was estimated at $5,000 to $10,000 by the drug enforcement team. Holden and a 30-year-old woman were taken into custody and charged in the case. The charges against the woman have since been dismissed.

A federal grand jury indicted Holden and another woman, Britton D. Friday, 40, in August on counts of conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Southwest Missouri between July 31, 2021, and Feb. 10, 2022, and possession of meth with intent to distribute in Christian County in January of this year. Holden also was indicted in connection with possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.