Feds: Attleboro man trafficked dozens of guns, including weapon used in mall shooting

An Attleboro man convicted of trafficking dozens of guns, including one used in a shooting at the South Shore Plaza and another found loaded in a pile of leaves, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison this week.

Richard Philippe, 42, was found guilty in December of transporting guns from Georgia to Massachusetts without a license and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He was previously convicted of illegal gun possession in Rhode Island.

Federal authorities say between April and June 2019, Philippe bought dozens of handguns from a straw buyer in Georgia. He returned to a warehouse in Taunton, where he sold the guns for cash, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Due to a prior felony weapons conviction, Philippe was barred from dealing guns and was not federally licensed.

Prosecutors say the investigation into Philippe began in July 2019 with the undercover purchase of two guns from a known Brockton drug dealer. That dealer had bought more than a dozen guns from Philippe and had been selling them on the South Shore, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Investigators searched Philippe’s warehouse in Taunton, where he ran his operation. Authorities traced the weapons back to Philippe’s straw purchaser from a pawn shop in Georgia specializing in low-cost gun sales, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Prosecutors say the guns guns trafficked by Philippe were traced to criminals and drug dealers on the South Shore, including one who shot at a rival gang at the South Shore Plaza. A 15-year-old girl was hit twice by gunfire but survived.

Federal authorities say other guns were carelessly abandoned, including one found in a pile of leaves in a parking lot in Taunton, loaded with 12 bullets. Another was found by cleaning staff in an empty hotel room in Brockton.

Philippe was sentenced to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW