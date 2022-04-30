Feds back Sandy Hook families in legal fight with Alex Jones, InfoWars

Chuck Lindell, Austin American-Statesman
·6 min read

Families of students and adults killed in the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary have gained a key ally in their legal fight against Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, a Department of Justice official joined the families' fight, urging U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez to dismiss the federal bankruptcy filing by three companies linked to Jones and his InfoWars media system so the Sandy Hook defamation cases can return to state court for jury trials to determine how much Jones must pay in damage awards.

Jones wants to use the federal bankruptcy system to pay the Sandy Hook family members after state courts in Austin and Connecticut found that he defamed them by labeling the mass shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, a hoax meant to fuel a government campaign to limit gun rights.

The families oppose the move, saying it is an improper attempt to limit Jones' financial exposure.

More importantly, they say, the lawsuits are not about a passive division of assets but are, instead, attempts to hold Jones accountable for the heartache — and harassment from his followers — that his words produced.

In a court filing, Kevin Epstein, a U.S. trustee for the Justice Department, accused Jones of misusing the bankruptcy system to shield assets held by Jones and his main company, Free Speech Systems, and to minimize the amount of money he will have to pay the Sandy Hook families.

More: Report: Alex Jones seeks immunity to testify on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

"The strategy employed here ... is a novel and dangerous tactic that is abusive and undermines the integrity of the bankruptcy system," wrote Epstein, who oversees the bankruptcy system in the Western and Southern Districts of Texas for the agency.

"These are classic bad faith filings for two primary reasons: these cases serve no valid bankruptcy purpose and were filed to gain a tactical advantage in the Sandy Hook lawsuits," Epstein added, noting that three Jones-owned business that hold little or no assets — InfoW LLC (formerly known as InfoWars LLC), IWHealth and Prison Planet TV — sought bankruptcy protection while Jones and Free Speech Systems did not.

The situation, lawyers for the Connecticut families added, lets Jones enjoy the benefits of bankruptcy without having to make financial or business disclosures.

FILE &#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x00201d; Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rallies pro-Trump supporters outside the Maricopa County Recorder&#39;s Office, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, his lawyers said Thursday, March 31, 2022, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.
FILE â€” Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rallies pro-Trump supporters outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, his lawyers said Thursday, March 31, 2022, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Judge sets hearing on Alex Jones bankruptcy filing dismissal

In a Friday afternoon status conference in his Houston courtroom, Lopez said he will consider requests to dismiss the bankruptcy filings submitted by Epstein and the Sandy Hook families at a May 27 hearing.

"Parties should prepare to go late. We're just going to go until we're done," the judge said, adding a promise to rule as quickly as possible.

"I am aware a lot is riding on this decision. It may be that day, or I may take some time, depending on what the evidence is," Lopez said.

Lawyers for Jones and Free Speech Systems disputed claims that the bankruptcies were filed in bad faith.

"I heard a lot of emotion. I understand it," lawyer Ray Battaglia told the judge, adding that the bankruptcy route was taken to ensure that assets will be equitably distributed.

"If the desire here is to find a mechanism to pay people for their legitimate claims, that's what this program proposes," he said. "There's been a lot said by other lawyers about bad faith, and that's not how I come here today. I came here trying to pay the claims that someone tells me are the appropriate claims."

More: Alex Jones hit with $1 million for violating court orders in Sandy Hook lawsuits

The alternative is to deplete assets by spending millions of dollars for trials in Austin and Connecticut, Battaglia said, adding: "As I understand all the facts that were presented to me, this will go to zero pretty quickly."

But in a court filing, lawyers for the Sandy Hook families argued that bankruptcy is being used to "force the victims to the settlement table in a disadvantaged position" with a plan they will have no vote in approving or rejecting.

They also objected to Jones turning to bankruptcy on April 18, one week before the first trial was to begin in Austin, leading to a postponement.

"Jones reached back into his bag of tricks and litigation tactics in a further effort to avoid facing justice," the lawyers argued in a motion to dismiss the bankruptcy filings. "They are victims of Alex Jones and his entities’ intentional efforts to spread falsehoods and conspiracy theories while earning millions of dollars from the suffering of others."

Alex Jones claims 'dubious' $54M debt as he attempts to limit payout to Sandy Hook litigants

Bankruptcy documents show that Jones hopes to limit his liability to about $10 million, roughly $500,000 per litigant, but acknowledge that "additional consideration may be negotiated over the course of the bankruptcy case."

In March, before the bankruptcy proceedings began, 13 family members of children and adults killed at the school in Newtown, Conn., rejected Jones' offer of $120,000 per person to settle their lawsuits in Connecticut, calling it a "transparent and desperate attempt to escape a public reckoning."

The Connecticut cases are set for trial in August. The Austin trial that was postponed last week has not been reset, while a second Sandy Hook trial is scheduled, at least for now, for June.

More: Judge reluctantly delays Alex Jones trial in Sandy Hook case, criticizes his lawyers

The bankruptcy documents also provided additional details on the source of the $10 million, which would be paid into a litigation settlement trust:

• $7 million from Jones and Free Speech Systems, with $2 million paid up front and $250,000 paid quarterly for five years.

• $2 million in royalties from the sale of Youngevity products — primarily dietary supplements and books — on the InfoWars website over five years.

• $725,000 that was added to the trust from the recent sale of Jones' home.

Another $800,000 would pay for four months of fees to lawyers and the bankruptcy's chief restructuring officer.

Court documents in the Texas cases show that the InfoWars online store sold more than $165 million in herbal supplements, videos and other products in three years starting in 2016. In addition, Jones listed more than $6.2 million in assets, including three properties worth about $2.35 million and about $458,000 in the bank. He also said he owned $206,000 in cryptocurrency, $150,000 worth of vehicles and an exchange trust with $3.1 million from a November home sale.

But in a separate lawsuit filed in Travis County in early April, several Sandy Hook parents accused Jones of hiding assets by fraudulently diverting millions of dollars to himself and shell companies.

The lawsuit alleged that the illegal transfers included $18 million paid directly to Jones, on top of an annual salary that exceeds $600,000, from 2018-21 — payments that began the same year the parents sued him for defamation.

Jones also listed a "dubious" $54 million debt owed to PQPR Holdings, a company registered in Nevada that is owned "directly or indirectly by Jones, his parents and his children through an alphabet soup of shell entities," the lawsuit alleged.

That lawsuit is still in the early stages.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: DOJ says Alex Jones, InfoWars filing 'dangerous' in Sandy Hook case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado Supreme Court says GOP lawmaker can't use 'Let's Go Brandon' nickname on congressional ballot

    The phrase has become a rallying cry among conservatives to register their dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden.

  • Pennsylvania school district 'appalled' at drag show during after-school LGBT club

    A Pennsylvania high school apologized this week after their LGBT club hosted a children's drag show.

  • Fox's Maria Bartiromo Fed The WH Trump's Questions Before Interview, Texts Reportedly Show

    The Fox News host leaked what she'd ask the then-president to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to messages obtained by CNN.

  • DeSantis' Bonkers Claim About Cartoons Has Twitter Destroying Him With Acme Dynamite

    The Florida governor's latest complaint about LGBTQ representation in Disney films has people recalling all the things Bugs Bunny and friends used to do.

  • Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly 'vilify' him

    Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows accused the congressional committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol of leaking all of the text messages he provided to the panel in what he says was an effort to vilify him publicly. The argument was made in a filing Friday in Washington's federal court, where Meadows sued in December to invalidate subpoenas issued to him for his testimony and to Verizon for his cell phone records. In the latest filing, lawyers for Meadows asked a judge to reject the committee's request for an expedited ruling in its favor that would force Meadows to comply with the subpoenas.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin Flames Putin 'Cheerleader' Marjorie Taylor Greene

    "My friends: We have to decide which side we're on," Raskin said in a powerful House speech before calling for a "National Day of Reason."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of lying in hearing in Capitol attack case

    Lawyers for groups challenging Republican say text Greene sent to Meadows, released by House panel, shows she lied in testimony Marjorie Taylor Greene in Washington DC on 28 April. Photograph: Lenin Nolly/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Lawyers for voters seeking to bar the far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress over her support for the January 6 insurrection have accused her of lying in a hearing in the case. In a filing Friday, lawyers for groups challenging Greene said a text

  • Coyote attack injures girl on California's Huntington Beach

    A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California's famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday and found the girl, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. The girl was with two women and another small child sitting near the waves when she wandered “a mere few feet" and was attacked, state Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy said.

  • Big US energy transmission projects inch closer to approval

    The federal government has finished another environmental review of a proposed transmission line that will carry wind-generated electricity from rural New Mexico to big cities in the West and similar reviews are planned for two more projects that would span parts of Utah and Nevada, the U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday. The regulatory steps came a day after the Biden administration announced a $2.5 billion initiative to make the nation’s power grid more effective at withstanding catastrophic disasters caused by climate change. The SunZia transmission project in New Mexico has been more than a decade in the making.

  • Purdue urges skeptical appeals court to revive Sackler opioid lawsuit shield

    (Reuters) -Judges on a U.S. appeals court appeared hesitant on Friday to revive a legal shield that would protect the Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma from lawsuits related to the prescription opioid OxyContin, a key to ending the company's bankruptcy. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel on the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals probed the limits of a bankruptcy judge to protect non-bankrupt parties like the wealthy Sacklers, in the absence of clear legal authority.

  • Justice Department challenges criminalization of gender-affirming care in Alabama

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday it is challenging an Alabama law that criminalized giving puberty blockers or hormone therapy to transgender minors. The DOJ says the “new law’s felony ban on providing certain medically necessary care to transgender minors violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.” The law makes giving puberty blockers to…

  • As controversy brews, Cawthorn draws attention from TSA, House Ethics committee

    Members of Congress and Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s opponents are seeking more information as the youngest member of Congress continues to make headlines with numerous scandals.

  • Sanders: Democrats’ strategy for handling Manchin, Sinema an ‘absolute political failure’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says Democrats need to change their approach to navigating the Senate’s razor-thin majority — specifically how they deal with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). “How you handle Manchin, how you handle Sinema and the other conservative Democrats is one of the challenges that the Democrats have got to…

  • How Did Things Get So Bad Between Prince Harry and Camilla Parker Bowles?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIf you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.Prince Harry’s deep-seated resentment of his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, who had a long-running affair with Prince Charles while he was married to Princess Diana, appears to be poisoning the chances of a meaningful reconciliation between Harry and the rest o

  • Birx book: First meeting with Trump lasted 30 seconds before he flipped on Fox News

    Deborah Birx, who served as coronavirus response coordinator for former President Trump, said in her book released Tuesday that her first meeting with Trump lasted 30 seconds before he turned on Fox News and she was escorted out. Birx says she met with Trump on March 2, 2020, to emphasize her concerns about the new…

  • Russian law firm sues Apple for $1.3 million after the company pulled its payment service from the country

    The tech giant suspended sales and limited access to various services including Apple Pay following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oklahoma Tourism Dept. director resigns amid investigation into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen

    Oklahoma Tourism Dept. director resigns amid investigation into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen

  • Gilbert Gottfried and the mechanics of crafting one of the most memorable voices of all time

    Marlee Matlin covers her ears as Gottfried performs during the Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump in 2011. AP Photo/Charles SykesThough Gilbert Gottfried’s voice has alternatively been described as “shrill,” “annoying” and “grating,” you can’t say it isn’t memorable. Gottfried, who died on April 12, 2022, didn’t naturally sound this way. Watch him perform as a cast member during on the sixth season of “Saturday Night Live,” and you’ll hear a voice that sounds downright angelic by comparison. G

  • Students get sick after ingesting product resembling Cap'N Crunch cereal

    A misleading package of Cap'N Crunch cereal sent one student to the nurse at the James Hart School in Homewood. The look-a-like item contained an unknown substance.

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...