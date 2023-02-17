Fed's Barkin: 'Slow progress' on inflation, sees more hikes

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 downplayed recent signs that the economy is strengthening, but also said he is prepared to keep raising interest rates in smaller increments as often as needed to quell inflation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official downplayed recent signs that the economy is strengthening, but also said he is prepared to keep raising interest rates in smaller increments as often as needed to quell inflation.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said Friday that recent data showing an unusually robust job gain and a spike in retail sales last month reflected in part the impact of warm weather and the government's seasonal adjustment process, rather than an acceleration of growth that could push inflation higher.

“I'm not taking as much signal from the data that we’ve gotten recently," Barkin said in a roundtable with reporters. Though he added that could change "if you start to see it for multiple months."

Barkin's comments follow tougher talk from other Fed officials earlier this week, such as Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester, which has pushed stock and bond prices lower as Wall Street investors increasingly expect more rate hikes by the Fed than the central bank has previously signaled.

In his remarks, Barkin also cautioned that measures of underlying inflation remain high and may require additional rate increases. He said he was comfortable with raising rates a quarter-point at a time, rather than moving back to the larger increases of a half-point or more that the Fed implemented last year.

“I like the (quarter-point) path because I believe it gives us the flexibility to respond to the economy as it comes in,” he said. “And that means that I’m comfortable raising rates potentially more often to a higher level.”

Recommended Stories

  • Utah senator seeks allies in push to keep EVs out of U.S. biofuel program

    Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah is trying to rally colleagues to sign a letter opposing the Biden administration’s plan to include electric vehicles in the nation’s renewable fuel program, arguing the proposal is an assault on the internal combustion engine, Reuters has learned. But it is getting pushback from the biofuels industry, which has chosen to align itself with the electric vehicle (EV) industry as fighters of climate change, rather than with the refining industry in defense of liquid fuels. At issue is a proposal from the Biden administration that would for the first time allow EV manufacturers to tap into a multibillion-dollar market for tradable renewable fuels credits under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

  • The End of the Housing Market Deep Freeze: Why the Spring Home Buying Season Is Working Its Way Back Toward a New Normal

    Housing market observers could be forgiven for expecting a weak spring home buying season this year. The market cooled dramatically in the second half of 2022, after buyers ran into an affordability ceiling amid rising mortgage rates and two straight years of red-hot competition. Sales activity plunged, as existing home sales reached their lowest pace since 2010 in December, and home values slumped for the first time in almost that long. The post The End of the Housing Market Deep Freeze: Why th

  • NY counties warn of tax increases if state withholds $626M in federal Medicaid funding

    Property taxes could increase in NY if Hochul administration pursues Medicaid funding plan change, counties warn.

  • Witnesses in Trump election meddling probe may have lied under oath -grand jury

    (Reuters) -Some witnesses may have lied under oath during a grand jury probe of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, according to excerpts from the panel's findings released on Thursday. The special grand jury also concluded there was no widespread fraud in the election, despite Trump's false claims that the vote was rigged against him, and delivered recommendations to prosecutors on possible indictments for election interference, the document showed. Those charging recommendations - along with the bulk of the report - remain sealed for now, pursuant to a judge's order, leaving open the question of whether Trump or anyone else could eventually face prosecution.

  • Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to ‘go back to your own country’ in racist rant against new GOP presidential candidate

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is under fire for a racist tirade against new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

    The losses of both the Russian army and "private military companies" during the year of war against Ukraine range from 175,000 to 200,000, including approximately 40,000-60,000 in killed in action, UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Twitter update on Feb. 17.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Is This the Start of a Nightmare for AbbVie Stock?

    With a small army of Wall Street analysts predicting on average that AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) revenue will shrink in 2023 as well as in 2024, investors are right to be cautious, and perhaps even a bit skittish. Let's answer those two questions by examining why people might be rightfully bearish about AbbVie's prospects over the next few years. Pretty much everyone agrees that AbbVie's revenue is going to take a hit quite soon.

  • Top Russian Military Official Dead After Fall From 16th Floor

    Reuters/Alexey PavlishakA Russian military official in charge of financial provisions for the military district blamed for the Kremlin’s worst losses in Ukraine has been found dead after a nasty fall from a St. Petersburg high-rise.Marina Yankina, head of the department of financial provisions for the Western Military District, was found dead on a sidewalk on Wednesday morning, according to multiple local reports. She is just the latest in a growing list of Russian military officials, defense in

  • 100 days after the election, Kari Lake loses again. What a surprise

    How many times must Kari Lake lose the election to Gov. Katie Hobbs before she musters up the class to concede defeat?

  • Biden’s project to transform American society is almost complete

    It’s a favourite Republican talking point these days to say President Joe Biden is aimlessly wandering through the White House, confused and unaware of what’s going on around him. But this week’s Budget Outlook from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) suggests otherwise.

  • Ronald DeSantis Is Leading Florida to Freedom, One Ban at a Time

    With each law restricting what people can say, read, and study, they become more Free.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • IRS singles out tax payments 4 states sent last year as taxable

    Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.

  • Lukashenko names conditions for Belarus to join Russia's war

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that the Belarusian army will join the Russian Armed Forces only in the event of an attack on Belarus. Source: Belarusian state-owned media agency Belta, cited by European Pravda "For now, I am ready to join Russians in the war from the territory of Belarus only in one case: if soldiers come from there to kill my people.