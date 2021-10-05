Feds bat down Karen's tax fraud argument

Oct. 5—ASHLAND — A Karen has argued, in a court filing, she has "the highest claim ... by the very NATURE of her name" to $9.7 million federal prosecutors state she obtained through a fraudulent tax return.

Prosecutors called the assertion "nonsensical."

"The defendant's name does not give her claim to over $9.7 million in taxpayer money," prosecutors wrote.

Karen Denise Smith aka Karen Hable, is facing a felony wire fraud indictment for filing a false tax return in 2018, according to court records.

Smith — who appears to be representing herself — has moved to have her charge dismissed based on what prosecutors said are "a series of scatter-shot claims with no basis in law or fact."

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, prosecutors filed a reply to the motion attempting to argue something that doesn't make a whole heck of a lot of sense.

Smith has used sovereign citizen type arguments in her filing, denying the existence of the IRS and the United States government in her argumentation. Sovereign citizens are a disparate, radical movement that essentially boils down to the assertion that anyone born outside of Washington D.C. does not have to abide by federal laws.

While denying the existence of a government she is accused of defrauding for currency minted by said government, at one point Smith appeared to question her own existence, regarding a trust she's accused of using to file the tax return.

"The grantor of this trust is KAREN DENISE SMITH the decedent estate, not the sentient woman, living being," she wrote in her motion.

Federal prosecutors didn't even touch on the idea of a dead woman representing herself in court.

At another point, Smith claimed the acts alleged in the indictment did not occur in Carter County, an allegation prosecutors said will be proven at trial.

Smith also stated the Carter County claim is "despite the fact there are no parallel table of authorities authorizing the LAW for these charges. Therefore these charges are UNLAWFUL."

While the United States government employs a lot of people who know a lot of things, even here U.S. prosecutors were stumped.

"The United States does not know what this allegation means," prosecutors wrote.

All this led up to the pinnacle of arguments — Smith wrote she didn't defraud the government, it was her tax software.

"In actuality, the filer has no idea what is transmitted to the IRS, as it is done via data packets over the internet," Smith wrote. "SO, who filed the return? TAX ACT (the software). How would the Respondent know what was transmitted to the IRS? SHE WOULDN'T. She would TRUST that TAX ACT was acting in her best and highest good and if changes were made to his return, it would be completed per code."

Prosecutors merely replied Smith was seeking to blame her tax filing software.

"But trial will show that the Defendant — not others — filed the fraudulent tax return," prosecutors wrote.

It's now up for a U.S. District Court Judge to decide.

Note: Smith did actually write in all caps, according to the court filing.

