Feds: Berkeley landscaping company paid Mexican workers ‘sub-prevailing wage rates’

BERKELEY - A commercial landscaping company in the township has been ordered to pay 47 temporary workers $181,670 in back wages and $38,329 in civil penalties, following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Turf Masters Inc. of Magnolia Street in the Bayville section, was employing grasscutters from Mexico for more than 50 hours per week, according to the Labor Department.

However, the workers were paid “sub-prevailing wage rates for all hours worked,” which Turf Masters then attempted to hide from the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division, the department said in a news release on Thursday night.

Judges from the Labor Department’s Office of Administrative Law have issued a decision and order approving the consent findings, which now requires that Turf Masters pay the back wages to resolve the matter. The landscaping company will also pay the civil money penalty assessed by the department due to the substantial nature of the violations, the statement said.

The workers were in the United States under the H-2B temporary non-agricultural workers visa. The program allows American employers to temporarily hire foreign workers for nonagricultural labor or services.

According to the Labor Department, Turf Masters was found to have violated the following conditions of the H-2B program:

To pay the required prevailing wage rate, at the time, of $15.52 per hour and $23.28 for overtime hours worked. The employer instead paid the temporary workers approximately $11 per hour.

To reimburse workers for inbound and outbound travel expenses.

To comply with retaining records and documents for three years from the date the H-2B application is certified, or from the date of adjudication if the application is denied, or from the day the department receives the letter of withdrawal if the employer withdraws the application.

The investigation determined that Turf Masters had instructed workers to — among other things — falsely state that they never worked overtime hours, the statement said.

In addition to the back wages and penalties owed, the company has agreed to enhanced compliance measures for the next four years. The business will be required to install an electronic timekeeping system; to hire a bilingual monitor to conduct trainings, audits, and confidential interviews of all the company’s H-2B workers each year and to put GPS devices on each vehicle used to transport workers.

“This investigation underscores the department’s commitment to using all enforcement tools to protect the rights of people who work in the U.S.,” said Charlene Rachor, district director of the Wage and Hour Division in Lawrence in Mercer County. “Other employers should use the outcome of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own practices to make sure they comply with the law and avoid violations like those found in this case.”

Regional Solicitor of Labor Jeffrey Rogoff said: “Employers who flout the rules of the H-2B program harm workers and gain unfair economic advantages. The U.S. Department of Labor will actively litigate such cases to achieve resolutions that ensure that applicants and workers are properly paid and prevent future violations.”

The division’s Southern New Jersey District Office conducted the investigation. Attorney Jacob Heyman-Kantor and Senior Trial Attorney Rolando Valdez with the department’s regional Office of the Solicitor in New York litigated the case, all according to the news release.

