Feds: Boone County-based McDonald's franchisee allowed minors to work more hours than allowed

A Boone County-based McDonald's franchisee is among three Kentucky franchisees fined a total of $212,544 after a federal investigation into violations of child labor laws.

One franchisee based in Louisville had two 10-year-old children working at a McDonald's in that city, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.

“Too often, employers fail to follow the child labor laws that protect young workers,” Karen Garnett-Civils, a spokeswoman for the labor department in Louisville, said.

"Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers.”

The labor department said the three franchisees that were fined operate a total of 62 McDonald's locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Ohio.

Investigators found a total of 305 children working for the franchisees for more than legally permitted hours and performing tasks prohibited by law for young people, the department said.

The news release did not say whether violations were found in any McDonald's restaurants in Ohio.

Federal investigators said they found:

Archways Richwood

Archways Richwood LLC, a Walton-based operator of 27 McDonald’s locations, allowed 242 minors ages 14 and 15 to work beyond allowable hours. Most worked earlier or later in the day than the law permits and more than the three allowed hours on school days.

Archways was fined $143,566.

Bauer Food

Bauer Food LLC, a Louisville-based operator of 10 McDonald’s locations, employed 24 minors under the age 16 to work more than the legally allowed hours. The youths sometimes worked more hours a day or week than the law permits, whether or not school was in session.

Investigators also determined two of the minors were unpaid 10-year-old children who sometimes worked as late as 2 a.m.

The 10-year-olds prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the store, worked at the drive-thru window and operated a register. One child was allowed to operate a deep fryer, which is prohibited for workers under 16 years old.

Bauer Food was fined $39,711.

Bell Restaurant Group

Another Louisville-based franchisee fined was Bell Restaurant Group LLC, operator of four McDonald’s locations and part of Brdancat Management Inc., of Columbia, Maryland, which operates another 20 locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Maryland.

It allowed 39 workers ages 14 and 15 to work outside of and for more hours than permitted by law.

Some of the children worked more than the daily and weekly limits during school days and school weeks, and two of them worked during school hours.

In addition to $29,267 in child-labor fines, Bell Restaurant was ordered to pay $14,730 in back wages and damages to 58 workers for systemically failing to pay them for overtime.

