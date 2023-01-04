Feds boost reward to $500K for information on Capitol pipe bomber

WASHINGTON — Federal investigators have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who left two pipe bombs near the Capitol the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by fivefold, to $500,000, the FBI said Wednesday.

The announcement, made ahead of the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, indicates that federal investigators are still stumped when it comes to the identity of the person who left the devices outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill.

In a news release, the bureau noted that "many of the components used to build the pipe bombs were widely available for purchase in-store and online," including "1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips, and homemade black powder."

The two pipe bombs found in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington. (FBI)

"In raising the reward for information about the pipe bomb suspect from $100,000 to as much as $500,000, the FBI and our partners are seeking to encourage the American public to take a fresh look at our Seeking Information website, which includes images and video of the suspect, the suspect’s backpack, the suspect’s shoes, the explosive devices, and a map of the route the suspect walked the night the pipe bombs were placed," the bureau said.

David Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said that "a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, and law enforcement partners have been tirelessly reviewing evidence and digital media related to this case" for nearly two years.

The individual wore black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. (FBI)

The FBI, working alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, has "conducted approximately 1,000 interviews, visited more than 1,200 residences and businesses, collected more than 39,000 video files, and assessed nearly 500 tips," the bureau said.

“We remain grateful to the American people, who have provided invaluable tips that have helped us advance the investigation,” Sundberg added. “With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us — or who may not have realized they had important information — to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant. Despite the unprecedented volume of data review involved in this case, the FBI and our partners continue to work relentlessly to bring the perpetrator of these dangerous attempted attacks to justice.”

The FBI has arrested about 900 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last year, a former U.S. Capitol Police officers who responded to one of the bombs on Jan. 6 was convicted on one count of felony obstruction for deleting messages that he sent to a Capitol rioter, advising the rioter to take down Facebook posts that indicated that he entered the building.

The unknown individual wore a face mask, glasses, gloves and a grey hooded sweatshirt and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes. (FBI)

"Although these bombs did not detonate, it is important to remember the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the U.S. Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders," the FBI's news release said. "Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com