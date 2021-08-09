Fed's Bostic says he favors balanced and fast approach to tapering

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion in Atlanta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider

(Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday the U.S. economy is improving faster than expected, with the time when the Fed could start slowing its bond purchases nearing quickly and inflation already at a point that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.

Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an even sooner start if the job market keeps up its recent torrid pace of improvement. Moreover, he said that by his assessment inflation has already achieved the Fed's 2% threshold. That is one of two requirements to be met before rate hikes can be considered.

The Fed official, who has already penciled in late 2022 for the start of the rate hikes, pointed to the five-year annual average for the core personal consumption expenditures index, or core PCE inflation, which by his calculation reached 2% in May.

"There are many reasons to think that we may be at that goal target right now," Bostic told reporters. But he said the committee has yet to agree on the metrics it will use to measure that progress, something policymakers will need to discuss.

Bostic's remarks echoed comments made by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard last month, who said that the current pace of inflation, at 3.5% annually by the Fed's preferred measure, is well above the central bank's 2% target, and adequate in his view to make up for past weak inflation as required by the central bank's new framework.

Fed officials agreed to leave interest rates at near zero levels until the labor market reaches maximum employment, and inflation averages 2%, on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.

Policymakers said in December they would continue purchasing government bonds at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial further progress" toward the central bank's goals for inflation and maximum employment.

With the elevated inflation levels reached during the pandemic, Bostic said, the Fed has effectively achieved the "substantial further progress" goal for inflation.

More progress is still needed in the labor market, but that goal could be accomplished after another month or two of strong job improvement, Bostic said. That puts the Fed on a path to begin trimming purchases between October to December, or sooner, if the gains in August are stronger than expected, he said.

Bostic also said he supports a "balanced" approach to tapering asset purchases that reduces mortgage-backed securities and Treasury securities at the same rate and he would be in favor of tapering asset purchases over a shorter period than what the Fed has previously done. "I am in favor of going relatively fast," Bostic said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What are Real Yields?

    Knowing your real interest rate gives you an idea of what your investment is paying you after factoring in inflation.

  • Crypto exchange Poloniex agrees to pay $10.4 million to settle U.S. SEC charges

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday Poloniex has agreed to pay roughly $10.4 million to settle charges of operating as an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange. The U.S. regulator said Poloniex agreed to settle without admitting or denying the charges. Launched in 2014, Poloniex was acquired in 2018 by Circle, a payments and digital currency firm whose backers include Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

  • TREASURIES-Yields in holding pattern ahead of inflation data, supply

    The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a basis point at 1.2867%. On Friday, it climbed to a two-week high of 1.305% after July's strong employment report was seen as moving the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to a policy decision on unwinding stimulus measures put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. "Last week was all about jobs; this week is all about inflation," he said, adding that "inflation data that surprises to the upside" could push yields higher.

  • China’s Economic Risks Build as Delta Spreads, Prices Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economic risks are building in the second half of the year, with growth set to slow while inflation pressures are picking up, clouding the outlook for central bank support.A report Monday showed factory-gate inflation surging again to 9% in July as commodity prices climbed, while core consumer prices -- which strip out volatile food and fuel costs -- rose the most in 18 months.A

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As It Moves Deeper Into Online Gaming With Latest Deal?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Tumbles With Market Rally At Highs; Tesla Cybertruck Delayed

    Dow futures fell and oil prices sold off. Apple and Square are buy range. The Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed.

  • Senators Reach Bipartisan Crypto Deal Amid Vote Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators struck a compromise on a cryptocurrency reporting requirement in the $550 billion infrastructure bill with backing from the Biden administration, but it’s not yet clear it will get a vote.The Senate hasn’t been able to agree on amending the legislation, which would require consent of all 100 senators. If they don’t do so on Monday the bill would retain the original language dealing with cryptocurrency that has been strongly opposed by the industry an

  • 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

    The Delta variant has upended return-to-work plans. What that means for companies, employees, and investors.

  • 11 Stocks That Analysts Love But Investors Are Ignoring

    Wall Street has a more upbeat view of S&P 500 companies' earnings potential for the rest of the year—but many stock prices haven't caught up.

  • U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations remain high, New York Fed

    U.S. consumers' inflation expectations for the near future remained elevated last month while the outlook for their financial prospects over the next year dimmed, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The survey of consumer expectations, which is based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households, can be a helpful gauge for the U.S. central bank as it weighs its inflation outlook. Fed policymakers are discussing how and when to begin removing the support provided during the coronavirus pandemic, with some officials concerned recent inflationary pressures may last longer than anticipated.

  • ‘No One Is Above the Law,’ N.Y. Lawmaker Says at Cuomo Hearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The chairman of the Assembly committee that will decide whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment opened a hearing on Monday by calling the multiple sexual-harassment allegations “deeply disturbing,” and reminded the panel that “no one is above the law.”The Assembly Judiciary Committee will hold public and private hearings throughout August that will conclude with “a potential vote on articles of impeachment,” Chairman Charles Lavine said after an executive session

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Oil prices drop over 4% as China steps up efforts to contain delta variant outbreak

    Oil futures trade sharply lower, extending last week's tumble as China took additional steps to limit the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, underlining fears about global crude demand.

  • The real reason options are pushing meme stocks into the stratosphere

    Options did play a role in Robinhood's roller coaster rally—but probably not for the reason some traders think, especially if they haven't accounted for changes in how trading firms hedge meme stocks.

  • Dow, S&P 500 pulled lower by commodity rout as investors eye climbing COVID cases

    U.S. stock indexes struggle for altitude Monday, with the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, profit-taking and a downgrade of China growth by Goldman Sachs denting bullish sentiment on Wall Street.

  • Dow Jones Slips But Nasdaq Advances As These Covid Stocks Hit New Highs

    Stocks were mixed Monday as the Nasdaq advanced, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 backed off from Friday's record highs.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.