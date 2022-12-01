Fed's Bowman: interest rates need to be sufficiently restrictive "for some time"

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego
·2 min read

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve should slow the pace of its rate increases in order to assess the impact of its hiking cycle but inflation remains far too high and the central bank's policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to bring it down, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday.

"Moderating the pace and the level of rate increases will allow us to more fully assess the effects of our...actions and the effect they are having on economic activity," Bowman said during a financial services event held in New York.

Bowman, who has been a proponent of more swift action to curb inflation than some of her rate-setting colleagues, nevertheless said that inflation data over the last month, while showing price pressures slowing slightly, "are still unacceptably high."

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, an inflation gauge the central bank watches closely, rose 0.3% in October after advancing by the same margin in September, government data showed earlier on Thursday. In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3% in September.

Other inflation measures have also shown signs of slowing. The annual consumer price index increased less than 8% in October for the first time in eight months.

But Bowman said that until she sees the central bank's actions having a significant impact on price pressures, she expects to raise her estimate of where interest rates need to reach to "slightly higher" than where she had anticipated at the September meeting, when policymakers last submitted their projections for the path of rate hikes. The median Fed policymaker estimate at that meeting was 4.6%.

Once at the appropriate level, the Fed would be in no hurry to cut rates, she indicated.

"I expect that the federal funds rate will have to remain at a sufficiently restrictive level for some time in order to reduce or restore price stability, which will in turn help to create conditions for sustainably strong labor markets," Bowman said, reiterating points made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

Investors overwhelmingly anticipate the Fed to raise its policy rate by half a percentage point at its next policy meeting on Dec. 13-14, a downshift after four straight 75 basis point increases. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 375 basis points since March from near zero to a 3.75%-4.00% range.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Bowman: ‘We still have a lot of work to do’

    The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates in coming meetings, said Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Thursday.

  • Condé Nast traveler reveals "The 23 Best Places to Go in 2023" list

    Deputy global editorial director at Condé Nast Traveler, Jesse Ashlock, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss their new "The 23 Best Places to Go in 2023" list. He shares their top travel destinations that offer something for every kind of traveler, from extraordinary excursions to music, rare art exhibits and food.

  • Polestar 2 crashes its way to 5-star safety rating from NHTSA

    The Polestar 2 earned a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA, meaning it's one of the safest new cars on American roads.

  • U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

    U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support, continues to show resilience. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week, almost unwinding the prior week's jump, which had lifted claims to a three-month high.

  • Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback slides

    The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors scaled back Bank of Canada interest rate hike bets and domestic data showed factory activity slowing for a fourth straight month. It was giving back some of its sharp gains from the previous day when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that U.S. rate hikes could slow in December. Still, it was the only G10 currency to lose ground against the U.S. dollar.

  • Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where

    "Shoppers who want to buy might have to wait a little bit," said Realtor.com's chief economist.

  • Missouri anti-death penalty group organizes fundraiser for daughter of Kevin Johnson

    Kevin Johnson, 37, was executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the killing of a St. Louis-area police officer in 2005.

  • General Electric Sets Healthcare Division Spinoff Plans

    Shareholders will get one share in the new company in January for every three company shares they hold.

  • Cloud Stocks Diverge in Face of Lower Business Spending. Salesforce Comes Off Worst.

    Cloud stocks are struggling as companies that spent heavily on technology during the Covid-19 pandemic are now cutting back.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Amazon Won't Remove the Antisemitic 'Hebrews to Negroes' Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving

    Amazon’s CEO announced the company will not remove the antisemitic movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, from its store or include a disclaimer on the site explaining the context of the film’s discriminatory viewpoints. Instead, the company will rely on customer reviews about the movie as a form of content moderation.

  • ‘Black Panther 2’ Star Tenoch Huerta Denies His ‘Bulge’ Was Edited Out Of Movie

    Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta has responded to claims about his bulge following a viral tweet claiming that it was edited out of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Mexican actor starred in the movie as Namor, King of the underwater nation Talokan. His character was one of the first batches of super-powered beings brought to life […]

  • Got a hankering for that new car smell? One of the best times of the year to buy a new vehicle is fast approaching — how to drive away in deal

    Shopping at certain times of year or certain days of the week can save you hundreds.

  • Marketmind: Powell clears the decks

    Intended or not, investors clearly read Wednesday's keynote speech by the Federal Reserve chair as a green light for a yearend relief rally in beaten down assets. On the face of it, Fed chief Jerome Powell merely confirmed what most had already assumed - that the Fed would downshift the size of its interest rate rises to half a point next month. But stocks soared and the dollar skidded on a number of nuances, not least Powell's pointed assertion that policymakers did not want to "overtighten" policy - even if his reasoning was they wanted to keep rates higher for longer at a sustainable level.

  • Hedge funder Michael Burry, made famous in ‘The Big Short,’ warns of an ‘extended multiyear recession’

    Burry has trimmed his hedge fund’s holdings, saying he fears that a recession is coming and it will be far from “short and shallow.”

  • Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government support

    The United States has been a leader in microchip design with dominant companies like Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm, but it risks a big drop in global market share without government support for the sector, warned a report released on Wednesday. The U.S. share of chip design revenue has been slipping in recent years, dropping to 46% in 2021 from over 50% in 2015. Without government support, that could drop to 36% by the end of this decade, according to the analysis released by U.S. industry body Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and Boston Consulting Group.

  • To pay off $127,000 in debt faster, this couple moved in with a parent after their wedding

    As newlyweds, Melissa and Sean moved in with Sean’s mom to slash their living expenses in the Bay Area and quickly pay off their six-figure debt

  • Switzerland says it knows of $48.5 billion in Russian assets

    Swiss authorities said Thursday that they have been notified of 46.1 billion francs ($48.5 billion) in assets held by Russian nationals and entities in the Alpine country since sanctions were introduced earlier this year.

  • Treasuries Are Rallying. Powell’s Comments Were a Bullish Sign.

    Treasuries are rallying after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled smaller rate hikes. Another encouraging sign was an easing in the annual rate of core PCE inflation.

  • Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

    Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's steps towards addressing the wrongs committed by the U.S. federal government towards Native American people.