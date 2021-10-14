Fed's Bowman 'very comfortable' with November taper, sees inflation risks

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Saphir
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said she would be "very comfortable" with beginning to withdraw some of the U.S. central bank's crisis-era support for the economy as soon as next month, citing concerns about inflation and asset bubbles.

The Fed's purchase of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities has been a centerpiece of its COVID-19 response, credited with staving off a financial crisis by pushing down on borrowing costs and encouraging investment and hiring as the economy reopened.

"I am mindful that the remaining benefits to the economy from our asset purchases are now likely outweighed by the potential costs," Bowman said in an address to South Dakota State University. "Provided the economy continues to improve as I expect, I am very comfortable at this point with a decision to start to taper our asset purchases before the end of the year and, preferably, as early as at our next meeting in November."

Last December, with millions of Americans still unable to find jobs, the Fed promised to keep buying $120 billion of bonds each month until the economy had made "substantial further progress" toward full employment and the Fed's 2% inflation goal.

Last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the end of that program was approaching. Inflation, which has been running far above 2% for months, had met the "substantial further progress" test, and the economy was one "decent" jobs report away from meeting that standard on the employment front, he said.

Behind closed doors, Fed policymakers had become more worried about inflation risks and were coalescing around a plan to start pulling back support for the economy before the end of the year.

Last week the Labor Department reported the economy had added 194,000 jobs in September, well below analysts' expectations but widely seen as enough to satisfy Powell's "decent" hurdle.

Bowman on Wednesday said she sees progress on jobs but no return to pre-pandemic levels of employment any time soon. Even as businesses offer higher wages and signing bonuses, she said, they are having trouble recruiting employees.

Millions of women and older workers have left the labor force during the pandemic, data shows, and the longer people stay out of work, the harder it will be for them to come back - a problem the Fed's monetary policies are ill-suited to address, she said.

Meanwhile, rising wages may start to push up on inflation, adding to price pressures from supply-chain bottlenecks that could last longer than previously expected, she said. Rising house prices are hurting lower-income households and bankers have begun voicing concern about potential house-price bubbles, she said.

The Fed's asset purchases "have essentially served their purpose," Bowman said, saying that continuing them carries worrisome risks. "In particular, I am concerned that our asset purchases could now be contributing to valuation pressures, especially in housing and equity markets," adding that maintaining the Fed's easy monetary policy could now "pose risks to the stability of longer-term inflation expectations."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WRAPUP 3-Higher inflation squeezing U.S. consumers as food prices, rents accelerate

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead following a recent surge in the costs of energy products, the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday could test Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's repeated assertion that high inflation is transitory. Powell and the White House have blamed supply chain bottlenecks for the high inflation.

  • Core CPI Inflation Steady, But It's The Eye Of The Storm; S&P 500 Rises

    CPI inflation data was mixed as food prices surged but the core monthly increase in prices was in line. The S&P 500 edged higher.

  • Australia's CSL reaffirms commitment to making AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

    The announcement came after a media report said the British drugmaker's vaccine, Vaxzevria, will no longer be manufactured in Australia due to demand for vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer and Moderna have established a market dominance by using mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine technology to fight the pandemic. Cafes, gyms and restaurants in Sydney welcomed back fully vaccinated customers earlier this week after nearly four months of a lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation.

  • Brazil's Itau lures 10 million clients to its digital bank

    Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA has lured 10 million consumers to its digital bank iti, tripling its client base since January, a bank executive said in an interview on Wednesday. Itau's push to gain clients comes as fintechs such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc-backed Nubank and General Atlantic's Neon have been adding millions of clients from traditional banks, as well as the unbanked population. iti's director Joao Araujo said it has targeted clients in regions where Itau has fewer customers, such as states in Brazil's North and Northeast.

  • Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

    (Reuters) -Three U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said the economy has healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its crisis-era support, cementing expectations the Fed will start to taper its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told the Institute of International Finance virtual annual meeting. He was referring to the Fed's promise to keep buying $120 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month until the economy had met that standard on both its mandates.

  • Stocks Up on Recovery Hopes; Treasuries Trim Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Thursday as traders assessed the durability of the economic recovery to inflationary pressures and a looming reduction in the Federal Reserve’s pandemic-era stimulus.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresEquities advanced in Jap

  • Coinbase is losing investors over it’s expensive price — here’s why

    Autonomous Analyst Christian Bolu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Coinbase is faring amid the pandemic and what we can expect from the company in the near future.&nbsp;

  • G7 finance leaders lay out guidelines for central bank digital currencies

    If issued, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would complement cash and could act as a liquid, safe settlement asset and an anchor for the payments system, the G7 nations said after their meeting on Wednesday. But the currencies must be issued in a way that do not infringe upon the central banks' mandates, and meet rigorous standards of privacy, transparency and accountability for protection of user data, they said. "Any central bank digital currency (CBDC) should be grounded in long-standing public commitments to transparency, rule of law and sound economic governance," the G7 finance leaders said in a statement.

  • From beef bowls to coffee, cost surge squeezes Japan's salaryman staples

    In 50 years running a cafe in Tokyo, Shizuo Mori can't remember a time when his coffee supplies cost this much. The 78-year-old, who owns Heckeln, an old-school coffee shop in Tokyo's Toranomon business district, says the wholesale cost of his main product has surged 5% in the last three months. Across Japan, consumers and businesses like Heckeln are facing sticker shock for everything from coffee, beef bowls and other items whose prices have barely budged during the country's decades of deflation.

  • Singapore unexpectedly tightens monetary policy as price pressures grow

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's central bank unexpectedly tightened monetary policy on Thursday, saying the move would ensure medium-term price stability amid mounting cost pressures caused by supply constraints and the global recovery. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band. "This appreciation path for the S$NEER policy band will ensure price stability over the medium term while recognising the risks to the economic recovery," the MAS said in its statement.

  • One of Facebook's Earliest Investors Says People Have Lost Trust in Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. has lost people’s trust “for good reasons” and isn’t responding well to whistle-blower claims that the social-media giant prioritizes profit over user safety, according to one of its earliest investors, Reid Hoffman.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Lea

  • Meet Jeff McConney, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's right-hand man who has been quietly testifying in the Manhattan DA's criminal inquiry

    McConney, the Trump Organization's controller, is Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.

  • Trump's Latest Jan. 6 Riot Meltdown Gets Brutal Fact-Check, Courtesy Of Adam Schiff

    The California lawmaker serves the former president with a blunt reminder.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • A Black Army officer says she was 'profiled' when she was denied entry into a Louisiana casino after her military ID was discredited by an employee

    Deja Harrison, 23, and her stepbrother arrived at Harrah's New Orleans for his birthday earlier this month when things took a turn.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • Letters to the Editor: The pesky Constitution is slowing liberals down. Thank goodness

    Some of the left believe much of the country supports the fundamental changes they want to our government structure. They're wrong.

  • Environmentalists sue Texas officials, claiming the repeated closing of public beaches so that Elon Musk's SpaceX could test its rockets is unconstitutional

    "This isn't rocket science," a board member of Save RGV said. "In Texas, access to public beaches cannot be restricted."

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was 'like spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza" after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."

  • People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

    Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her provocative post.