Fed's Brainard: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Saphir
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Friday laid out a range of reasons for "urgency" around the issue of developing a U.S. central bank digital currency, including the fact that other countries such as China are moving ahead with their own.

"The dollar is very dominant in international payments, and if you have the other major jurisdictions in the world with a digital currency, a CBDC (central bank digital currency)offering, and the U.S. doesn't have one, I just, I can't wrap my head around that," Brainard told the Aspen Institute Economic Strategy Group. "That just doesn't sound like a sustainable future to me."

Fed officials are taking a deep dive into the digital payments universe, collecting public feedback on the potential costs and benefits as well as design considerations with a view to publishing a discussion paper in early September.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in comments earlier this month described the analysis as a key step in accelerating the Fed's efforts to determine if it should issue its own CDBC.

"One of the most compelling use cases is in the international realm, where intermediation chains are opaque and long and costly," Brainard said on Friday.

But there are domestic reasons too for a U.S.-backed digital currency, she said: the dramatic rise in stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency pegged to a conventional currency such as the U.S. dollar but not backed by any government.

Stablecoins could proliferate and fragment the payment system, or one or two could emerge as dominant, she said. Either way, "in a world of stablecoins you could imagine that households and businesses, if the migration away from currency is really very intense, they would simply lose access to a safe government backed settlement asset, which is of course what currency has always provided."

A CBDC could also help solve other problems, she suggested, including the difficulty during the pandemic of getting government payments to people without bank accounts, who also tend to be the very people who need the payments the most.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Good or Bad News for Home Depot and Lowe's?

    Lumber is vital for many of the projects that people go to Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) for. Lumber prices are crashing. Interestingly, as the price of lumber was rising, Home Depot and Lowe's were raising prices they charge customers, and so far, those higher prices have not decreased demand.

  • If you own any cryptocurrency, there’s a secret tax loophole that can save you thousands

    Recent weeks have seen a flurry of cryptocurrency news, from Tesla announcing just a few days ago that it’s still holding $1.3 billion worth of bitcoin — and that it’s also planning to accept bitcoin as payment soon. The city of Miami is also continuing to talk up MiamiCoin, its own cryptocurrency token that would … The post If you own any cryptocurrency, there’s a secret tax loophole that can save you thousands appeared first on BGR.

  • You could unwittingly triple your Medicare premiums — here’s what to watch for

    Medicare – health insurance that kicks in at 65 — is not free. You can unwittingly send your Medicare Part B premium – the part that covers certain doctors, outpatient care and preventive care — sky-high by poorly planning your income beginning at age 63. Medicare part B premiums are determined by the income you had two years ago, so your 2019 income determines your 2021 premiums, and your income this year will determine premiums in 2023.

  • My girlfriend cosigned my mortgage. I paid the mortgage for 4 years, plus a $125,000 down payment. She paid the utilities. Now she wants half

    ‘I couldn’t secure the loan on my own until the other house was sold. So I applied for the mortgage with my girlfriend.’

  • 10 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]

  • My dad died without taking his RMD for 2021. What’s the deadline for me to take it?

    Yes, the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) he was going to take must be made. If that is true, you became the owner of the funds in the IRA as soon as he died as a matter of law. The RMD for 2021 is based on his age and his Dec. 31, 2020, account balance.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Surge Over 50%, Says Oppenheimer

    We’re well into the Q2 earnings season and the results coming in show a strong overall performance so far. In fact, according to FactSet, if the S&P 500’s actual growth rate for the quarter hits 74.2% - as appears likely right now - it will amount to the biggest year-over-year earnings growth rate the index has displayed since Q4 2009. It’s a confidence boosting turn of events and a slightly surprising one, as noted by Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus believes

  • 3 Secrets to Becoming a Stock Market Multimillionaire

    Nearly every investor has a goal of earning as much money as possible in the stock market, but not everyone will be able to achieve that goal. Getting rich by investing is challenging, and you'll need the right strategy. Fortunately, there are a few secrets to making money in the stock market, and it's easier than you may think to become a successful (and wealthy) investor.

  • Now's a great time to plan for a sell-off

    The stock market is near all-time highs, which makes for a great time to plan for a big sell-off, even if you don’t expect one to come.Why it matters: A sell-off that sends the stock market down 10% from current levels would be very average by historical standards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Regardless of whether you expect the market to go lower, most would agree that it’s better to formulate an investment strategy during times of calm than times o

  • My brother and I each invested $10K in a home 10 years ago. Now I want out. How much do I get back?

    ‘Had I received $10,000 out during his original refinancing eight years ago, that money would have grown either in savings or in the stock market.’

  • End of Student Loan Relief Poses Risk to Credit Card, Auto ABS

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers will have to resume making payments on their Federal student loans when a Covid-related relief program expires on Sept. 30, and some borrowers may struggle to pay all their debts at that point.That could spill over into bonds backed by private student loans, as well as auto loans and credit cards, which have performed unexpectedly well over the last year as Covid stimulus and debt relief programs have helped borrowers pay their bills, or skip payments.The March 2020

  • The FIRE movement confronts the 4% rule

    Should you FIRE the 4% spending rule in retirement? My play on words refers to the “Financial Independence, Retire Early” movement, as it applies to the standard retirement spending rule that many financial planners have traditionally recommended. New research has analyzed whether changes need to be made to that rule if you’re planning for a 50-year retirement—which is the avowed goal of some followers of the FIRE movement.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • 5 Industries to Buy Hand Over Fist When the Stock Market Crashes

    When the next crash inevitably strikes, the following five industries should be bought by investors hand over fist. While I wouldn't go so far as to call any industry or trend completely market-crash proof, cybersecurity stocks are pretty darn crash-resistant. As data goes digital, the onus of protecting enterprise and consumer data will increasingly fall into the hands of third-party cybersecurity-service providers.

  • 1 Mistake Cannabis Investors Don't Want to Be Making Right Now

    Legalization could be coming soon. You'll want to make sure you have these pot stocks in your portfolio before that happens.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One trick to investing is trying to predict the future -- but that doesn't mean you should buy a crystal ball and attempt to time the market. Instead, pay attention to secular trends, and look for companies that could benefit over the long term.

  • Apple’s new debt deal could mean more shareholder rewards after blowout earnings

    The technology giant is expected to keep its mega rewards program for shareholders rolling, with proceeds from a four-part bond offering on Thursday earmarked for general corporate purposes, including to return capital to shareholders.

  • Bitcoin's terminal value is really $700,000: crypto investor

    One early bitcoin investor has crunched the numbers on the crypto, and thinks it's looking mighty undervalued at the moment.

  • Walmart requires that headquarters staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4, while Disney gives workers at all U.S. locations 60 days

    Walmart inoculation mandate excludes frontline workers even as it says their vaccination rate is below that of managers.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.