Fed's Brainard sees case for U.S. central bank digital currency

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden announces nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Powell for second four-year term at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lael Brainard
    American economist

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard on Friday laid out a case for the role a U.S. central bank digital currency could play in bolstering financial stability as the use of stablecoins and cryptocurrency grows and other countries issue their own CBDCs.

"It is essential that policymakers, including the Federal Reserve, plan for the future of the payment system and consider the full range of possible options to bring forward the potential benefits of new technologies, while safeguarding stability," Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery to the U.S Monetary Policy Forum in New York. "A U.S. CBDC may be one potential way to ensure that people around the world who use the dollar can continue to rely on the strength and safety of U.S. currency to transact and conduct business in the digital financial system."

Fed policymakers are divided on the need for a central bank digital currency, even as many other central banks globally are pressing ahead on such plans.

Brainard has emerged as a supporter of the idea, though in her remarks she emphasized the importance of considering the potential impact of a U.S. CBDC rather than making any outright claims for the need to adopt it.

"It is important to consider how new forms of crypto-assets and digital money may affect the Federal Reserve’s responsibilities to maintain financial stability, a safe and efficient payment system, household and business access to safe central bank money, and maximum employment and price stability," she said Friday.

Proponents of a CBDC say it could streamline payment systems, improve financial inclusion and even bolster financial stability, while others worry about the costs, including privacy concerns.

On one point Fed policymakers do appear to be in agreement: the Fed will not launch one without clear support from the White House and Congress, policymakers have indicated.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hawkish Fed Tanks Demand at 30-Year TIPS Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- The hawkish shift by the Federal Reserve is dashing demand for inflation-indexed Treasuries as investors bet rising interest rates will tame surging consumer prices. Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fr

  • NY Fed's Williams: Rates should rise steadily from March

    The Federal Reserve should start raising interest rates next month to help rein in too-high inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Friday. With inflation at its hottest level in a generation, the widespread expectation has been for the Fed to ease off its accelerator for the economy by raising short-term rates from their record low of nearly zero, where they've been throughout the pandemic. The only question has been how big and how quickly it will move, because an overly aggressive approach could choke the economy and too much caution could let inflation spiral further.

  • Bullard Says Fed May Need to Raise Rates Above 2% to Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said bringing down inflation may require the central bank to overshoot a neutral target interest rate, which he sees as about 2%.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Fact check: Image shows 2019 music festival in England, not recent Australia protest

    A viral image on Facebook shows the 2019 Glastonbury Music Festival in England, not anti-vaccine mandate protests in Australia.

  • Fed hikes will limit Mexico's monetary policy, central bank official says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The expectation that the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rate soon has put limits on Mexico's monetary policy, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said on Thursday. Due to the close relationship between the U.S. and Mexican economies, the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy decisions could not counter those of the Federal Reserve, he said during a virtual appearance before a Mexican business summit. "We cannot have a monetary policy that is independent or countercyclical to the Federal Reserve," he said.

  • More than 67 million U.S. households have ordered free Covid tests, White House says

    The Biden administration has received more than 67 million requests for free at-home Covid tests through a government website launched last month, with 50

  • Bitcoin Will Continue to Fall in March to Low Levels

    A prominent crypto analyst advised ordinary investors to wait for a bitcoin rally before buying altcoins like ethererum, XRP, solana and dogecoin.

  • Silver Prices Move Higher Amid Strong Retail Sales Data

    Silver prices edge higher as benchmark yields remain little changed.

  • Tristan Thompson a buyout name to watch for Lakers

    Keep an eye on Tristan Thompson for the Los Angeles Lakers should he hit the buyout market.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • Fed adopts strict trading rules after ethics scandal

    The Fed said the rules are meant "to ensure public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the Committee’s work." Under the new rules, some of which were first unveiled last October, top Fed officials are banned from purchasing stocks and sector funds, and from holding individual bonds, agency-backed securities, cryptocurrencies, commodities or foreign currencies. Most of the Fed's new trading restrictions will come into effect on May 1 with pre-clearance and advance notice rules in force from July 1.

  • U.S. has 'no intention' to engage with China on Indo Pacific Economic Framework

    The United States has "no intention" of engaging with China in its forthcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, but is talking to its partners who share the same vision of a free and open region with no coercion, a senior U.S. diplomat said. The United States vowed on last week to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against what its sees as China's bid to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world's most influential power.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whol

  • Inflation Alert: McDonald’s Big Mac Is Outpacing Cost of Living, Price up 40%

    The price of a McDonald's Big Mac burger has risen 40% over the last 10 years, CNBC reported, and because its price incorporates many economic factors, many believe this popular fast food item is one...

  • Surprise! Marc Jacobs Closed New York Fashion Week After All

    The designer dropped his latest collection via... WeTransfer.

  • EBOS Group (NZSE:EBO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To NZ$0.49

    EBOS Group Limited ( NZSE:EBO ) will increase its dividend on the 18th of March to NZ$0.49. Based on the announced...

  • Florida lawmakers grapple with home insurance 'catastrophe'

    Legislators are dealing with a market in which private insurers are dropping policies, declining to write new coverage and seeking big rate hikes.

  • Ahmedabad 2008 blasts: India court sentences 38 to death

    The deadly bombings in Gujarat state had killed 57 people and left hundreds injured.

  • President Biden and First Lady Cheer on American Olympic Athletes in Official Team USA Gear

    The president and Dr. Jill Biden donned the Ralph Lauren duds that athletes wear at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as Chinese officials respond to allegations of human rights abuses