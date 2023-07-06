Feds:Bridgeportman pleads guilty to gun trafficking

Jul. 5—The U.S. attorney's office said an investigation determined that Wright was illegally selling firearms without a license. In January and February, it said, investigators made three controlled purchases of handguns from Wright.

"One of the handguns had been reported stolen in North Carolina," it said. "During the investigation, Wright indicated that he possessed, and had access to, other firearms and firearm parts."

The U.S. attorney's office said Wright was arrested March 13, when a search of his Bridgeport residence revealed a Glock Model 43 handgun, ammunition and various gun parts.

"Wright was previously convicted in state court of theft of a firearm, and possession with intent to sell narcotics," it said. "It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce."

The U.S. attorney's office said Wright pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, an offense that carries a maximum term of 15 years imprisonment. A sentencing date is not scheduled, it said, noting Wright has been detained since his arrest.