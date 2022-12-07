Feds bring more trafficking charges against man held since April 2021

CAMDEN – A Camden man accused of sex trafficking a minor in April 2021 now faces additional charges, authorities say.

Semaj A. Gilmore, 32, is charged by superseding indictment with three counts each of sex trafficking of a minor and committing a sex offense as a registered sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

Gilmore has been in custody since his arrest in April 2021, when he was charged with sex trafficking a minor girl.

Gilmore was arrested after allegedly fleeing a parking lot at a Mount Laurel motel, where an undercover investigator had arranged to meet with a minor girl.

The investigator had responded to an online ad with the photo of a young girl who'd been reported missing in Philadelphia, according to an April 2021 complaint. The ad "for sexually illicit activities" appeared at a website used to solicit prostitution, the complaint said.

Gilmore allegedly trafficked two more minor victims between September 2020 and April 2021, an indictment says.

“During that time period, Gilmore had been required to register as a sex offender as a result of a prior conviction,” the U.S. Attorney's Office noted in a statement.

Each count of sex trafficking of a minor is punishable by a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Each count of committing a sex offense as a registered sex offender also exposes Gilmore to a mandatory penalty of 10 years in prison, which must run consecutively.

The charges against Gilmore are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Semaj A. Gilmore is accused of trafficking 3 minors in 2020-21