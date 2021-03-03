Feds Bust Gun-Crazy Boogaloo Boi Who’s in the U.S. Illegally

Justin Rohrlich
·7 min read
Spencer Platt/Getty
Spencer Platt/Getty

Days before the trial of the officer charged with murdering George Floyd is set to begin in Minneapolis, the FBI has arrested a member of the Boogaloo Bois who tried to travel to the city during this summer’s unrest and who has been in contact with a fellow extremist accused of attacking a police station there.

Jaap Willem Lijbers, 26, is an undocumented Dutch citizen living in Virginia who investigators have tied to the white nationalist movement that wants to overthrow the U.S. government by inciting a second civil war. He was arrested during a raid on his home in rural Virginia on weapons and immigrations charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed March 2 in Virginia federal court, Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, a notorious Boogaloo Boi and Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June. It says Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 style assault rifle into a Minneapolis police station during the 2020 civil unrest that followed the death of Floyd while being detained by police.

The Boogaloos Are Pitching a Big Tent for Far-Right Violence

The term “boogaloo” refers to the title of the 1984 movie “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” to denote a sequel to the American Civil War that ended in 1865. The terminology has evolved over time, and has come to include soundalike words such as “big luau.” Playing off of this, many Boogaloo Bois have adopted the Hawaiian shirt as an unofficial uniform of sorts.

Lijbers was first identified in July 2020, following the FBI’s launch of a broader investigation into the Boogaloo Bois “based on information that members were discussing committing crimes of violence and were maintaining an armed presence on the streets of Minneapolis during civil unrest following the death of George Floyd,” the complaint states. Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing Floyd, is set to go on trial March 8.

Using search warrants to subpoena social media records, the complaint states the FBI identified a Facebook account under the name “Marvin Dorner” that had been in contact with Hunter and Teeter. In one series of direct messages, Lijbers—using the Marvin Dorner alias—discussed traveling to Minneapolis during the protests, it says.

“I’m personally pissed off about this,” Lijbers wrote.

“I’m leaving NC as soon as my guys are assembled,” Teeter responded. “We’re linking up now.”

“I’m in southwest Virginia,” replied Lijbers, specifying the town in which he lived as Tazewell, a town of 4,200 people roughly 150 miles from Roanoke. “Where in nc you at? The cops are running out of manpower. And vehicles.”

Leaked Chat Logs Reveal Boogaloo Fantasies of Killing Random Civilians

The complaint says Teeter planned on picking up Lijbers the next day as he swung through Virginia on the way to Minneapolis, but Lijbers apparently got stuck at work. Even though he couldn’t join, Lijbers and Teeter stayed in touch over the following several days, it explains.

“Hoodie OVER plate carriers,” Lijbers allegedly advised Teeter, who was by now in Minneapolis. “Do NOT stand out. Appear civilian. Bring marshmellows [sic] for the bonfire and seasoning for the pig roast,” which appear to be references to the “big luau,” a slang term for the second civil war the boogaloo movement is fixated on fomenting.

In another, the feds say, Lijbers told Teeter to “get the gov buildings. All of them.” But for all of his apparent enthusiasm, Lijbers still couldn’t get himself to Minneapolis.

“I’m still trying to find a ride,” he messaged Teeter on June 1. “All my ‘boogbois’ are chickening out, so it’s just me which I always figured anyways.”

Lijbers then “pivoted” to attending a local protest in Virginia a week later, the affidavit says. He had been the only one there armed with a gun, he messaged Hunter, saying that he had “discussed his rifle with one of the police present and that he basically ran security for the event.” He sent Hunter a photograph of himself holding a sign reading: “THE BIG IGLOO BOIS LAUGH IN THE FACE OF TYRANNY,” and followed up with a message that said, “I showed every cop that sign.” In another message, Lijbers sent Hunter a screenshot of a tweet showing him holding a rifle at the rally.

Although Lijbers had enough tactical gear to somewhat look the part, his operational security was decidedly amateurish. In a follow-up message to Hunter, Lijbers reportedly said he was going to email him his real name in case something happened to him.

“You’re the only one in this country with that info, besides my daughter’s mom,” Lijbers wrote.

In August, Lijbers attended another local rally and granted an interview to a local news channel while cradling an assault rifle. Although he is presented as a good ol’ boy of sorts, a hint of Lijbers’ Dutch accent is evident.

Two ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Charged With Conspiring to Provide Support to Hamas

Over the summer, Lijbers’ Facebook page disappeared, according to the FBI. He set up a new one under the name “Jaxson Lynch,” a moniker he also used on Discord, a chat app popular in far-right circles. Following Hunter’s November 2020 arrest, the feds searched his phone’s contact list, which turned up a phone number under the name “jax.” As the feds continued to examine Hunter’s phone, they found a group chat that had been conducted on the Signal app which also linked “jax” with “Marvin Dorner.”

A search of public records didn’t identify anyone named Marvin Dorner living in Tazewell and no one named Jaxson Lynch in the area, either. But in January 2021, Facebook records subpoenaed by the FBI led to a break in the case.

In analyzing a 2018 group chat that the affidavit says was completely unrelated to the Boogaloo Bois, agents identified one of the participants as a local law enforcement officer. They contacted the unidentified officer, who said that “Marvin Dorner’s” real first name was Jaap. The officer said Jaap was from the Netherlands, and had fathered a child with a woman named in the affidavit as “B.K.” From there, agents were able to track down a post office box B.K. had previously rented and shared with someone named Jaap Willem Lijbers.

A further review of Facebook records showed communication between Marvin Dorner and various people with the last name Lijbers. In one message, Dorner referred to having been born in 1994, Jaap Willem Lijbers’ birth year.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations followed up with a check of U.S. immigration records. They discovered a Jaap Willem Lijbers who entered the country on a three-month visitor’s visa in May 2014. Nearly seven years later, Lijbers was himself in the same boat as the undocumented people against whom he and his Boogaloo Boi compatriots have taken up arms.

“As of February 8, 2021, Lijbers has never applied for an adjustment to his initial status and no immigration records or applications are identified which would provide Lijbers extended authorization to remain in the United States or preclude his deportation,” the affidavit says.

On March 2, federal agents executed a search warrant at Lijbers’ home in Virginia. They seized a Radical Firearms RF-15 military-style rifle along with five magazines, one of which was loaded. Lijbers was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States. A federal magistrate judge ordered Lijbers held without bail. His public defender, Nancy Combs Dickenson-Vicars, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lijbers is due back in court March 9.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff's dept. executes search warrant on Tiger Woods' car: 'Trying to determine if a crime was committed'

    A deputy said that Woods could still face a criminal charge, contradicting an earlier statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

  • Judge: Utah schools don't need to offer girls' football

    A Utah girl whose football skills won her fame online has lost her court bid to have school districts create football teams for girls. A federal judge ruled against Sam Gordon on Monday, finding that Utah school districts aren't legally required to create a separate team because girls who want to play football can play with the teams traditionally filled with boys. U.S. District Court Judge Howard Nielson acknowledged that schools and coaches could do more to encourage girls to play.

  • Capitol Police beef up security this week after "concerning" intelligence on conspiracy theory

    U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday announced pans to bolster security personnel this week because of a conspiracy theory relating to former President Trump. What they're saying: "The Department is aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," the agency tweeted, adding it has "communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Washington, D.C. remains on edge following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. QAnon conspiracists have peddled the baseless claim that March 4 is the date of Trump's true inauguration. This is based on the fact that presidents were inaugurated on March 4 prior to 1933. For the record: In mid-February, Capitol Police requested that nearly 5,000 National Guard troops stay in Washington through March 12, per CNN.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stefanski, Browns back at 'square one' after '20 turnaround

    Kevin Stefanski's first season as an NFL head coach was sublime, almost storybook. Stefanski, who was voted AP Coach of the Year for the Browns' turnaround in 2020, met with reporters Tuesday on Zoom for the first time since a day after the team's 22-17 divisional-round playoff loss at Kansas City. As is his style, Stefanski offered no juicy news nuggets about the Browns' offseason plans.

  • NC man posed with Ike inside the US Capitol. Then his family turned him into the feds.

    Grayson Sherrill of Cherryville becomes at least the sixth North Carolinian charged in connection with the Jan. 6 violence in Washington.

  • How Cuomo's sexual harassment, nursing home scandals unraveled

    NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces rapidly growing scandals involving allegations he sexually harassed two ex-aides and downplayed nursing home COVID deaths.

  • Report: Mickey Callaway's predatory behavior was well-known in Cleveland, Mets organizations

    Mickey Callaway's lewd behavior was reportedly known by numerous staffers on the Indians and Mets.

  • ‘They Might as Well Have Torn Up the Constitution’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyFor years, a central goal of the conservative movement was to install right-wing judges. A Republican president delivered, big time. And these Trumpists are still pissed.Which tells you one thing. For the authoritarian wing of the Republican Party, this was never about interpreting the American legal code. It was always about raw political power.“It’s not about the rule of law. It’s not about getting good, qualified judges. It’s about results-oriented litigation,” former U.S. Attorney for Alabama Joyce Vance tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal. “They want judges who will vote to save the election for a president who has clearly lost it. And that’s just out of bounds. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. The notion that the courts could be used to steal an election is really the epitome of being anti-democratic. It’s ludicrous. It’s ridiculous. It just shows you that these folks are off the rails. They might as well have stood on a stage at CPAC and torn up the Constitution.”Vance adds, “We should immediately begin to identify what’s being done here as anti-democratic. I don’t believe that that’s where my Republican friends in Alabama are. Many of them are good people who have different principled views than I have on policy issues. They believe in the Constitution and the rule of law. And they’re horrified by what they’re seeing.”Getting ‘Canceled’ Is the Only Thing Conservatives Have LeftBecause the Trumpists aren’t just looking for judges that overturn elections they don’t like. They don’t want anyone outside of their crowd to be able to vote, period. “These efforts to suppress the vote previously have been relegated to dark corners of political operatives. It’s now actually the platform of the Republican Party to make it hard for people to vote, because they’re afraid that they might not vote Republican. They should be expending half the energy they’re expending on voter suppression on trying to win voters over, on creating policies that are appealing to the population,” Vance says. “This is a sickness in the American political dialogue.”Vance also looks at the mushrooming scandals around Andrew Cuomo, and the mounting legal cases for former President Donald Trump. Then, Olivia Troye, who worked for Trump and Mike Pence during the early days of the pandemic, talks about their botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It turns out nobody in the White House cared about spreading the virus,” she says. And The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, fresh from CPAC, talks about how even straitlaced Republicans are now espousing the Big Lie.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘My mom deserves justice.’ Pack of dogs kills woman walking on street, Texas cops say

    “None of our family is the same without her here.”

  • ‘Murder Among the Mormons’ Exposes a Bomber and Master Forger’s Plot to Destroy Mormonism

    NetflixThere’s no weirder twist in Murder Among the Mormons than the initial disclosure that this Netflix true crime series (premiering March 3) is co-directed by Jared Hess, the idiosyncratic filmmaker behind Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, and Gentleman Broncos. That Hess is a Mormon goes some way toward explaining this unlikely marriage of artist and material, which he helms with Tyler Measom. Yet it remains an unexpected venture for the former big-screen comedy wunderkind, who largely neuters his trademark off-the-wall comedy style for a straightforward recap of a story rooted in deception.Hess and Measom’s subject is an incident that rocked Salt Lake City: on Oct. 15, 1985, two pipe bombs were detonated within an hour of each other, the first killing document collector Steve Christensen in his downtown office and the second taking the life of Kathy Sheets (the wife of Christensen’s former associate Gary) at her suburban home. What linked the two victims was the big business of rare book and document-dealing that had become all the rage in the Mormon community during that decade. An entire industry had sprouted up around the practice of discovering, selling and trading 19th century artifacts with great significance to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And at the time of his demise, Christensen was on the cusp of completing, on behalf of the LDS church, a gigantic transaction—to the tune of $300,000—for a cache of newly unearthed books, diaries, letters and revelations known as the McLellin Collection.How Scientologist Execs at Media Company e.Republic Made Workers’ Lives a Living HellChristensen’s partner in this mega-deal was Mark Hofmann, who by that point was a veritable legend in the field. After making his first valuable discoveries during his 1974 mission in Manchester, England, Hofmann began turning up one priceless item after another. In 1980, he and his wife Dorie found, in an old Bible, a folded letter purportedly written in 1828 by Joseph Smith’s scribe, Martin Harris, that transcribed passages from the golden plates that Joseph Smith had unearthed from beneath a stone courtesy of the angel Moroni (an event that forms the basis of the entire Mormon faith). This “Anthon Transcript” made Hofmann a star, and put him into close contact with the church’s leadership, including president Gordon B. Hinckley.A lucrative business was thus born, and in 1984, it truly took off with Hofmann’s biggest find to date: the Salamander Letter, a note apparently written by Martin Harris which claimed that Joseph Smith had been led to the golden plates not by the angel Moroni, but by a white salamander. Suggesting that Smith had been guided by magic rather than God’s divine hand was nothing short of an Earth-shattering challenge to the fundamental dogma of the Mormon church. More crucial to Murder Among the Mormons (executive produced by Joe Berlinger), the Salamander Letter was sold by Hofmann to Christensen, who promptly handed it over to Hinckley for further analysis and safekeeping. Just as buyers and sellers often refused to divulge where (and from whom) they had acquired their gems, the LDS church sought to keep this potentially destructive document—which contradicted its core narrative about Joseph Smith—out of sight and out of mind.Murder Among the Mormons shines a spotlight on this often-secretive milieu through interviews with many of its key players, including Shannon Flynn, Brent Metcalfe, Curt Bench, and Brent Ashworth. It also employs a wide array of archival footage, including home movies and news reports, to reveal the shadowy wheeling-dealing culture that took Utah by storm during the ‘80s. Those clips bring to life not only the strange world of rare Mormon document-dealing, but also the unique personalities that populated it, none more colorful than Flynn, who appears on camera today in a three-piece suit and bow tie. Flynn readily admits to having had a youthful fondness for guns and rebelliousness, which provides Hess with his sole opportunity to go gonzo by staging a comically macho ‘80s parody sequence in which Flynn speeds around in Hofmann’s Toyota MR2 sports car with an Uzi in hand, and then emerges from the vehicle to fire off a few hundred rounds.Nonetheless, the prime center of attention in Murder Among the Mormons is Hofmann, a nerdy guy who had grown up in the faith but increasingly gravitated to atheism, replete with trips to New York City where he’d pull off big sales and then celebrate by eating at swanky restaurants and drinking heavily (a big Mormon no-no). The day after the two 1985 Salt Lake City bombings, Hofmann was critically injured by a car bomb. He survived the attempt on his life and, in a surprising turn of events, subsequently became the focus of prosecutor Gerry D’Elia and detective Michael George’s investigation. Questions soon arose about the authenticity of Hofmann’s treasures, and though forensic experts initially validated them, D’Elia and George weren’t deterred, and eventually managed to uncover the truth: Hofmann was a master forger, and many of the documents he’d parlayed for profit and fame (including the Salamander Letter) were counterfeits.That bombshell provided authorities with an idea about Hofmann’s motive for his double homicides, and Murder Among the Mormons further sheds light on his reasons via a prolonged audio interview with Hofmann made after his conviction. In it, he reveals himself to be not only guilty of the offenses for which he was accused, but a terrifying sociopath who reveled in fooling others, and in undermining the LDS church’s legitimacy through the verification and dissemination of these faked documents, caring little for those he exploited and hurt along the way. Hofmann was a manipulator par excellence, one whose avarice led him to deceive others who, in turn, were frequently all too willing to be deceived in order to satiate their own greed. In an environment where no one asked too many questions or divulged more than they needed to, duplicity was simply standard operating procedure.Even at a relatively brief three episodes, Murder Among the Mormons feels a tad padded, especially as it makes its way through its final installment. The series’ closing passages, however, are worth the wait, painting a chilling portrait of a man who—out of a lust for attention and wealth, and a desire to demolish the Mormon religion—treated history, relationships and people’s lives as pawns in his own deadly game.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Study Finds Benefits From Microdosing LSD Are Probably Just Placebo Effect

    A new study out of England has those who conducted it believing that the benefits associated with microdosing LSD are just the placebo effect in action.

  • A California city just voted to ban new gas stations as the state eyes an all-electric future

    California plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. Petaluma's city council decided to outlaw the construction of new gas stations.

  • Buddhist Temple Set on Fire, Vandalized in LA’s Little Tokyo

    Priests and staff members are on edge after a Buddhist temple was vandalized in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo on Thursday evening. What happened: A fire and potential arson recently occurred at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple as hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to increase, NBC News reports. Despite the destruction, the temple’s head priest, Rev. Noriaki Ito, is grateful that the suspect did not injure anyone.

  • Texas '100pc open' after governor ends Covid lockdown and mask mandate

    The governor of Texas has lifted most of the state's coronavirus pandemic restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity as of next week and telling residents that masks were no longer required. The move by Governor Greg Abbott marks the furthest any US state has so far gone to roll back harsh restrictions on businesses and residents imposed by political leaders in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. "It is now time to open Texas 100 per cent," Mr Abbott said at an afternoon news briefing. The full lifting of the mandates will take effect on March 10, he said. "Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills," Mr Abbott said to cheers at a press conference held at a local chamber of commerce. "This must end."

  • McCourty twins have interesting Twitter reaction to surprising Kyle Van Noy news

    Perhaps the most notable reaction to the Kyle Van Noy news came Tuesday afternoon from the Twitter account run by Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty.

  • Deli owner reacts to lifting of mask rule in Texas

    Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer, making it the largest state to do away with a face covering order. But some business owners say they’ll keep existing safety standards in place until they see more data. (March 2)

  • Boater who abandoned scuba divers in open water fined $272,000, Hawaii officials say

    The two scuba divers found their way back to shore that day, officials say.

  • Vaccine hesitancy is shrinking

    Reproduced from KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor; Chart: Axios VisualsThe share of Americans who say they won’t get vaccinated is already small enough that the U.S. should be able to reach herd immunity even if the most reluctant people don’t change their minds.By the numbers: According to the KFF Vaccine Monitor, 57% of adults either have already received at least one dose of a vaccine or plan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Another 22% are in a “wait and see” group, which has been shrinking.Between the lines: Think of the “wait and see” group like persuadable swing voters. Many are likely to get vaccinated as they see family members, friends and neighbors vaccinated without adverse effect. This group, which has also been shrinking, should be the focus of efforts to build confidence in the vaccines’ safety and efficacy, especially in Black and Latino communities where both information and access are barriers to vaccination. 15% say they don’t want to get vaccinated, and 7% say they’ll only get vaccinated if they’re required to at work. These numbers haven’t really budged since December.Even if the vaccine resisters don’t switch, it’s pretty easy to see how the country could vaccinate at least 70% of adults. Children are not yet eligible for the vaccine, but we can imagine them getting vaccinated at similar or greater rates than adults. The bottom line: Many lower-income and working people do want to get vaccinated, but simply can’t access vaccine sites or navigate the online appointment system.Go deeper.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Disturbing video of cop disciplining K9 prompts investigation in North Carolina

    The police chief declined to comment on the tactics used in the video but said “canine training tactics and corrective measures can sometimes be alarming out of context.”

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again