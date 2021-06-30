Feds bust large North Shore drug ring
The group was manufacturing and selling tens of thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, federal prosecutors said.
The House voted Tuesday to approve a bill that would remove from the Capitol a bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice best known for an infamous pro-slavery decision, as well as statues of Jefferson Davis and others who served in the Confederacy. Democrats were unanimous in their support for the bill and were joined by 67 Republicans. Backers are hoping for a different outcome now that President Joe Biden is in the White House and Democrats control the Senate.
BUSTED: Footage released by Colombia's defense ministry shows soldiers searching a jungle laboratory where authorities say they seized more than six tons of cocaine.
Philadelphia 76ers free agent Danny Green analyzes the offensive mindset of Ben Simmons going forward.
According to the African Snakebite Institute, spitting cobras can "bite people and prey, and venom is easily injected."
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig dismissed the idea that there is a gun problem in the United States and instead suggested the country has a “criminal problem.”
In a rebuke to 157 voting members of the Florida Legislature, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night vetoed a measure that would have paved the way for tens of thousands of juveniles to get their criminal records erased after completing a behavioral program.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is reportedly the subject of yet another Justice Department investigation, this one focusing on possible illegal lobbying he performed on behalf of Turkish clients.
The first trailer for “The Many Saints of Newark” is here and it looks incredible If you’ve been frozen on your couch with your jaw on the floor since the night of June 10, 2007 when we last saw the family of Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano enter a diner and fade to black, you’re []
Many people were surprised that, after an initial 14-ish-month-long run and 236 performances, Bruce Springsteen is bringing his “Springsteen on Broadway” autobiographical show back for a summer-long second run that heralds the larger return of Broadway after 15 months of pandemic. Other Broadway theaters will have a limited re-opening in August and a full one […]
The large banks are raining dividends on their shareholders after getting a clean bill of health from the Federal Reserve. And bank analysts say the windfall of capital returns is only just beginning.
After a weird year, dating is back in the summer of 2021! Get love advice for your zodiac with your summer 2021 love horoscope on Astrology.com.
Dick Mast, 70, qualified for the PGA Tour Champions' Dick's Sporting Goods Open by shooting 65 on Tuesday in New York.
Surely this ends well.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s indoctrination task force is not about truth nor is it an opportunity for dialogue, writes the director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi
A jury was seated, and opening arguments and witness testimony took place Monday as Ammon Bundy’s jury trial began.
Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.
Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance
A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a
A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.