Feds: S.C. inmate from Aiken coordinated drug deals from prison

Aug. 17—After a vehicle chase in St. Augustine, Florida, led police to a cache of drugs, federal authorities tied South Carolina inmate No. 00382149 and contraband cellphones to a multi-state conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

That inmate, who is already serving a 10-year stint on a meth-related conviction, is from Aiken.

Zachariah Ryan Luke, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

A sentencing date has not been set, but he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

While incarcerated at Wateree River Correctional, a medium-security prison in Sumter County, Luke used a contraband cellphone on Nov. 24, 2021 to coordinate selling nearly a kilogram of meth to a Florida drug dealer, prosecutors said in a media release.

A deputy saw that dealer commit a traffic offense in St. Augustine and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the release said, but instead, the driver raced down residential streets. Someone in a helicopter assisting the pursuit saw the driver throw something out the window that authorities later determined was a backpack containing 985.6 grams of pure meth.

The driver abandoned his car at a dead end and fled into the woods, where deputies caught him.

Back at Wateree, corrections officers searched Luke's cell and uncovered a number of phones, turning up text messages that included the times and locations of drug exchanges and the people involved.

Online prison records indicate Luke has been disciplined seven times for possessing or attempting to possess a cellphone, most recently in January.

Among the agencies that assisted in this investigation were the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Luke, whose projected release date on state charges is in 2026, was arrested in 2019 after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car through portions of Aiken and Edgefield counties. When he was captured, he had an AK-47 and meth.