Feds: California man spent pandemic funds on luxury cars, resorts and jewelry

Feb. 3—A California man will spend more than three years in federal prison after New Hampshire authorities say he used pandemic funding to purchase luxury cars, jewelry, clothing and expensive meals.

Pierre Rogers, 44 of Irvine, California, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord to 41 months in federal prison.

Authorities say Rogers and a business partner applied for dozens of loans through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, both of which were designed to be used for payroll and other business expenses.

The pair submitted false applications that inflated their companies' revenues and number of employees, officials said, obtaining more than $800,000 in CARES Act funds.

Officials say Rogers used the funds to buy a 2011 Rolls Royce Ghost for $107,780, and a Porsche for $56,000. He also spent the money on clothing and jewelry from luxury retailers such as Cartier and Bulgari, resort stays and expensive meals.

"The CARES Act was passed during a particularly vulnerable moment in our history to help everyday Americans who were struggling to put food on the table," U.S. Attorney Jane Young said.

"The defendant took advantage of the COVID crisis by spending fraudulently obtained taxpayer-backed funds on luxury items, while those who were truly entitled to the funds struggled to keep their businesses open and their employees paid."

Rogers's business partner and co-defendant, Joshua Leavitt of Northwood, 40, pleaded guilty to bank and wire fraud last year, and is scheduled for sentencing next month.