Feds call on South Dakota to address declining child Medicaid enrollment

The federal government is urging South Dakota to take a more proactive approach in keeping the state's children from losing health insurance coverage.

South Dakota is tied for the largest percentage drop of children enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

From March to September 2023, the state saw a 27% drop in enrollment — amounting to 27,572 children. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote he was "deeply alarmed" by the data in a Dec. 18 letter to Governor Kristi Noem. Noem is one of nine Republican governors receiving such a letter; the other governors include Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Brad Little of Idaho, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Mike Dewine of Ohio and Greg Abbott of Texas.

Those nine states account for around 60% of the child enrollment decline in the U.S. in that time period.

Governor Noem's office directed the Journal to the Department of Social Services for comment.

In an email Tuesday, DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff praised South Dakota's strong economy, low unemployment rate and rising per-capita income. Althoff explained DSS is "confident in the results" from their unwinding efforts, and said Medicaid and CHIP enrollment were steadily declining before the pandemic.

"South Dakota has expected enrollment rates to decline and trend toward pre-pandemic levels as a result of the end of the public health emergency," Althoff wrote.

Althoff pointed to a child enrollment decline of 0.32% from 2020 to June 2023 — comparable to a 0.30% decline in each of the two years prior — despite the continuous coverage requirement and redetermination process.

South Dakota's Medicaid Report for FY 2022 indicated 64% of those covered by Medicaid or CHIP are children, and 50% of the state's children will rely on either program in their first year of life. Almost 40 million children nationwide rely on these programs.

The process of redetermination — or "unwinding" — began in early 2023 as the public health emergency enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic expired. Federal regulations during the pandemic prevented states from disenrolling people even if they were no longer eligible for the program. States began a systematic re-evaluation, with those disenrolled losing coverage April 1.

Althoff said South Dakota followed all federal guidance and examined eligibility based on the state's Medicare plan, which was reviewed and approved by the federal government. A DSS release from earlier this year stated they began redeterminations in February and notified applicants in a timely manner. The plan prioritized first evaluating cases most likely to be ineligible based on those who no longer meet a coverage group, aged out of a coverage group, a coverage group time limit has expired, or whose income has increased.

Since the beginning of the redetermination period, enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP among children has declined by 2.2 million children nationwide, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Becerra offered several strategies for addressing the decline and ensuring children maintain uninterrupted access to healthcare coverage. HHS has approved nearly 400 "flexibilities" to make renewals easier, including allowing Medicaid-managed care organizations to assist with renewals, delaying procedural terminations to conduct additional outreach or renewing Medicaid eligibility for individuals with no income through auto-renewal.

Althoff said South Dakota evaluated several of Becerra's suggestions, specifically examining auto-renewals using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) data.

"We determined that this approach could result in enrolling individuals in Medicaid who are not eligible," he said.

South Dakota's Medicaid program expanded July 1 to cover adults with income up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Feds call on South Dakota to address declining child Medicaid enrollment