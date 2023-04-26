Feds charge 3 Michigan companies, 11 people with disabling semi-truck emissions controls

Three Michigan companies and 11 owners or employees have been charged with violating the federal Clean Air Act for allegedly helping disable pollution controls on diesel tractor-trailer truck emissions systems, the U.S. Attorney's Office and Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday.

Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, called the case "one of the largest of its kind ever charged in the United States."

Corporate defendants include Diesel Freak LLC of Gaylord and Accurate Truck Service LLC and Griffin Transportation Inc., both of Grand Rapids. Individuals charged include:

Ryan Lalone, 47, of Gaylord, Diesel Freak owner

Wade Lalone, 44, of Gaylord, Diesel Freak employee

Dustin Rhine, 32, of Indian River Diesel Freak employee

James Sisson, 42, of Mount Pleasant, Diesel Freak employee

Douglas Larsen, 51, of Wayland, Accurate Truck Service co-owner

Craig Scholten, 58, of Byron Center, Accurate Truck Service and Griffin Transporation co-owner

Ryan Bos, 45, of Grandville, Accurate Truck Service and Griffin Transporation co-owner

Robert Swainston, 50, of Hopkins, Accurate Truck Service employee

Randy Clelland, 33, of Grand Rapids, Accurate Truck Service employee

Scott DeKock, 45, of Hudsonville, former owner of a shipping company

Glenn Hoezee, 55, of Howard City, former employee of DeKock's shipping company.

Why companies would alter diesel emission controls

Prosecutors allege that between 2012 and 2018, Accurate Truck Service removed or altered the hardware components of vehicles with heavy-duty diesel engines designed to control vehicle emissions. Diesel Freak is alleged to have in turn reprogrammed engine computers of the vehicles so that they could continue to operate after the emissions-controlling hardware was removed or altered.

Reasons for a company to tamper with emissions controls can include to avoid repair and maintenance costs associated with the emissions controls; or to improve horsepower, torque or fuel efficiency of the diesel engines.

Story continues

More: As mystery of Escanaba paper mill's blastomycosis outbreak deepens, its victims try to heal

More: Attorney general: Macomb developer illegally filled 18+ acres of wetlands

Diesel Freak is alleged to have deleted at least 362 emission systems during the period examined by investigators. Accurate Truck Service had at least 83 deletions; Griffin Transportation at least 12 and DeKock's former company at least four deletions, prosecutors said.

"This criminal scheme has released or will release an enormous amount of pollutants into the air, many of which are dangerous to human health," including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, Totten said.

The three companies and all defendants except Rhine and Sisson have signed agreements indicating their intent to plead guilty to a felony, Totten said. Accurate Truck Service and Griffin Transportation have agreed to pay a combined $1 million fine. Diesel Freak has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine, subject to defense arguments regarding inability to pay, prosecutors said.

Rhine and Sisson were indicted by a federal grand jury. Arraignments and plea hearings will be scheduled by the U.S. District Court.

Scheme used Italian software to circumvent emissions systems

A conviction for conspiracy is subject to a prison term of up to five years and a $250,000 fine for an individual. A conviction for violating the Clean Air Act carries a potential penalty of up to two years in prison and the same fines.

Messages left by the Free Press with Diesel Freak and Accurate Truck Service were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Totten said Diesel Freak used software designed to circumvent emissions systems that originated out of Italy and was distributed in the U.S. by an Ohio company unnamed in the federal government's charging documents. The investigation continues.

Jennifer Lynn, assistant director of operations for the EPA's Criminal Investigation Division, said environmental laws protect the water we drink, the lakes we fish and the air we breathe. They protect the planet and people, especially the most vulnerable, including children, older Americans and people with disabilities, she said.

"There are some who think that these laws don't really matter, that they are useless red tape or that no one ever gets caught," Lynn said. "To those people, I hope that today makes you think twice. And if you are driving a deleted vehicle now is the time to get it fixed."

Contact Keith Matheny: kmatheny@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 3 Michigan companies charged with disabling semi emissions controls