Feds charge Arizona man in National Guard holdup in Texas

This undated photo provided by Lubbock County (Texas) Sheriff's Office shows Larry Lee Harris. Idalou, Texas police said Harris, an Arizona man who held 11 National Guard Soldiers transporting COVID-19 vaccines at gunpoint, was arrested Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office via AP)
·1 min read

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged an Arizona man accused of forcing off the road a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas, then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint.

Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Willcox, Arizona, has been charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, federal prosecutors announced in a statement Friday. He already faced state charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, impersonating a public servant, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and interfering with military forces.

Conviction on the federal charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The incident happened Monday in Idalou, Texas, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Lubbock.

Police say Harris followed the three National Guard vans from a gas station and tried multiple times to run them off the roadway before turning his vehicle into oncoming traffic to block their progress. He pointed a gun at a soldier, identified himself as a detective and demanded to search the vehicles.

He told officers that he stopped the vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child, authorities said. Police say Harris had three loaded guns.

He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday pending an initial appearance in federal court. That appearance has not been scheduled yet. Jail records list no attorney for Harris.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman stabbed during fight in downtown Fresno

    A fight between a man and woman ended in a stabbing in downtown Fresno on Friday night.

  • Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

    Thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. "Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs," the local Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement. "Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint," Runacres added.

  • Death toll from Egypt building collapse climbs to 18

    The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story apartment building in Cairo has climbed to 18, Egyptian state media reported. The building collapsed early Saturday. State newspaper Al-Ahram said that search and rescue workers recovered the bodies over the course of the day.

  • The Latest: Texas state judge upholds Austin's mask mandate

    A Texas judge is allowing the City of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures. The ruling Friday by state District Judge Lora Livingston is at least a temporary victory for local leaders in the liberal state capital who have repeatedly clashed with Abbott over his handling of the pandemic. Face coverings have only ever been loosely enforced in Texas, which earlier this month became the biggest state to drop COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans

    A rally against violence toward Asian Americans, after the March 16 attack in Atlanta, Georgia, that killed eight people, including six Chinese and Korean women. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty ImagesSince the Atlanta spa shootings, the U.S. media has been working harder than usual to describe and understand Asian Americans. Asian Americans represent a population of 21 million people, with astounding ethnic and socioeconomic diversity. Yet the same two stereotypes often emerge in news coverage about them. One is that of Asian Americans as the “perpetual foreigner” – immigrants who constantly struggle, never assimilate. That’s how the six Chinese and Korean American women killed in the Atlanta area on March 16 came off in early stories about the massacre. The news media persisted in referring to victims as “women of Asian descent” – versus “Asian American women” – even after it became clear several were not recent immigrants. These victims, six of the eight dead, don’t fit into the other Asian American stereotype of the upwardly mobile, educated and eager-to-fit-in immigrant – the “model minority.” As a journalism researcher who has published studies on the news media’s tendency to render some groups in the U.S. as more American than others, I know both the “model minority” and “perpetual foreigner” myths well. Both stereotypes have been levied in tandem against Asian immigrants to the U.S. for centuries. Model minority In the mid-1800s, Chinese laborers made up the first significant wave of Asian immigration to the United States. Recruited during the Gold Rush and to build the Transcontinental Railroad, the men were described by employers like industrialist Leland Stanford as “quiet, peaceable, patient, industrious and economical.” In California, Chinese immigrants were employed by the railroads to do the toughest work. George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images As that initial population of 4,000 Chinese Americans in 1850 burgeoned, though, they were accused of taking white men’s jobs. Hostility and violence also grew against them. From the subsequent Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which prohibited the immigration of Chinese laborers, to the imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II, Asian Americans were still seen as hardworking and submissive – yet also dangerous and alien. The model-minority myth emerged later. In 1965 the Hart-Celler Act opened immigration quotas that had previously favored Western Europeans. That spurred a major wave of immigration from across the globe, including Asia, to the United States. Bolstered by university offers of international graduate scholarships, this policy favored highly skilled immigrants from Taiwan, South Korea, India, Japan and beyond. My father, Tien-Yuh Chuang, who boarded a trans-Pacific flight from Taipei to San Francisco in 1965 with US$300, a suitcase and his letter of admission to an engineering doctoral program at University of California, Berkeley, was among them. Many of the Hart-Celler immigrants were funneled into growing numbers of professional jobs in science and technology fields. They were part of the United States’s push to become a world leader in everything from the space race to transportation. Out-earning all other racial groups, Asian Americans became the “model minority,” a term first coined by sociologist William Petersen in a 1966 New York Times article, “Success Story: Japanese American style.” A family in Los Angeles celebrates college graduation. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Perpetual foreigner As U.S. immigration policy shifted to favor family reunification and diversity of origin, waves of Asians came to the U.S. from the mid-1970s to 1980s and onward. Some were refugees resettled from places where the U.S. had gotten involved in wars, like Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and South Korea. Other immigrants came from China, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and more, attempting to lift their families out of poverty. Without the same educational and professional sponsorships as my father had, many in these later waves founded mom-and-pop businesses and peer lending networks. They gravitated toward blue-collar industries and “pink-collar” jobs in salons, food service or child care. Often serving affluent Americans who looked the other way at their struggle, or their very existence, members of this Asian America are perpetually foreign, and doubly invisible. A mom-and-pop grocery store in Chinatown, New York City. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The women who worked and died at Young’s Asian Massage, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa lived in this Asian America – not my father’s or mine. Between the ages of 33 and 74, more than half were over 50. They worked in a low-wage industry in which Asian immigrant ownership is linked to assumptions about sex work. This fits into the exotic Asian prostitute stereotype, as old as Suzie Wong or Miss Saigon. However, immigrant-run massage and spa establishments perform legitimate business transactions every day. They massage feet and backs, do acupuncture, give facials. It’s also possible for both legal massage and sex work to occur at the same business, not involving every worker or every client. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.] Such workers make up the other side of the high-earning “model minority” statistic. That data masks the fact that Asian Americans have the highest income inequality of any racial group, with the top 10% of this population earning more than 10 times what the bottom 10% earns. Dangerous stereotypes This second Asian America is less likely to work from home or have access to power. That, combined with perceptions that they are not fully American, may make them more vulnerable to attacks like the 3,800 documented hate incidents against Asian Americans since the pandemic started. A memorial at Gold Spa, in Atlanta, after the March 16 shootings. Megan Varner/Getty Images When Asian Americans are so easily, and so often, stereotyped, they become categories, not people – not individuals who make lives, raise families and do the best they can in their adopted homeland. In the case of the Atlanta killings, many early media portrayals obscured the victims’ dignity or distinctness as mothers and grandmothers, a business owner, a former school teacher, an avid line dancer and a lover of Korean soap operas who cooked a mean kimchi jjigae — in short, as Americans. “My mother didn’t do anything wrong,” the son of 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue, the fan of Korean soap operas and cooking, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And she deserves the recognition that she is a human.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Angie Chuang, University of Colorado Boulder. Read more:US has a long history of violence against Asian womenRacism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crime Angie Chuang does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Seth Curry with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 03/27/2021

  • 'Overdose? Good Man?': Coward Pins Toxicology Report Next to George Floyd Photo at Duke University

    I was going to begin this write-up talking about Rush Limbaugh. I was going to talk about pre-presidency George W. Bush. I was going to mention the nearly endless list of renowned politicians, actors and recording artists who have or are currently battling drug addiction.

  • Ending testing for New York City's gifted program may be another blow to Black and Latino students

    New York City public school students attend a meeting with school board officials in January 2020. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty ImagesAfter years of relying on a single controversial test at age 4 for admission to their gifted programs, New York City schools are about to embark upon a new way to identify gifted students. The city’s Department of Education announced in February that it would stop testing students for its gifted program, which places top students in schools with curriculum designed for high academic achievement. Instead, preschool teachers will refer students for consideration. The city’s new schools chancellor, Meisha Porter, who was named to that post March 15, has said that overhauling the gifted and talented system is one of her top priorities. That means the new system likely won’t be long-term, though there’s still reason to be concerned. Research has shown that teacher referrals tend to lead to fewer Black and Hispanic students’ qualifying for gifted programs, though Black teachers refer Black students more equitably. As an education researcher who studies how test data can help teachers tailor their lessons to students’ needs, I believe gifted education is a vital service to help students with exceptional academic ability realize their full potential. A fraught program to begin with NYC’s old system was rife with inequities and is due for an overhaul. But I worry the new system will be another blow to children and families of color – a group that has already suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. That’s not because the system was an exemplar of best practices, but because the system’s practices were so consistently criticized by gifted education experts. Its visible failures in equity could sway public opinion against gifted programs more broadly. Here are the key criticisms equity advocates had of New York City’s gifted and talented identification process: 1. It tested young children for high-stakes decisions For years, advocates for students in NYC have argued that using high-stakes tests on 4-year-olds to determine their school placement for the entire K-12 experience is unfair. It disadvantages students who didn’t attend academic-style pre-K or early enrichment programs. Researchers have also demonstrated how access to information added to the advantage some parents had in New York City. These parents knew about the testing process, signed up for the testing at higher rates, and could pay for test prep programs to optimize their children’s chances of selection. 2. It used ‘one and done’ identification The standards from the National Association for Gifted Children, a leading organization promoting gifted education, emphasize that students should have opportunities throughout their K-12 education to demonstrate the need for advanced or accelerated instruction – usually provided through gifted education services. Any test administered at age 4 will quickly cease to provide useful information, as students develop at different rates. Some accelerate during the elementary or high school years, while others who initially looked precocious settle into average achievement. A 2006 study showed that of the students who scored in the top 5% on a test in one year, about half will score in the top 5% the next year. In other words, if they were tested again the following year, up to half of “gifted” students wouldn’t make the cut. 3. It limited which students fully realize their potential Selecting students for a full-time gifted program means that students who excel in one or more academic areas, such as English and verbal expression, but not in others, such as math or science, will be overlooked. Among highly able students, research suggests at least 15% have at least one academic area that is markedly weaker than their others. Impact on lower-income families As news reports have drawn national attention to New York City’s decisions, activists have called for dismantling these types of programs across the country. They argue that gifted programs are unnecessary, and that regular classroom teachers can serve all students at once. But research shows that many students start the school year performing well above grade level and are left to become bored and not reach their full potential. And when public schools don’t offer services to high-achieving students, it’s natural that many parents in high-income families will seek out private services and additional opportunities for their children. Kids from low-income families, however, have fewer options to supplement their school experience. By failing students with advanced academic needs who come from underrepresented groups, New York City’s Department of Education risks losing the entire gifted program. I believe new solutions must be systemic and targeted – like those taking place outside Chicago that have expanded the number of students served by these programs and give all students full consideration to identify their academic talents. An overhaul is possible, but it has to start with evidence-based practices, not quick fixes. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joni Lakin, University of Alabama. Read more:Schools often fail to identify gifted and talented students – especially if they are Black, Latino or Native AmericanHow public schools fail to recognize Black prodigies Joni Lakin is affiliated with Riverside Insights as the author of the Cognitive Abilities Test (R), Form 8. She receives U.S. federal funding for her academic research.

  • U.S. will issue proposal to preserve program for 'Dreamer' immigrants: DHS

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Friday it will issue a proposed rule to preserve and fortify a program for immigrants, nicknamed "Dreamers," who are living illegally in the United States after entering as children. President Joe Biden issued a memo on Jan. 20, his first day in office, that directed the agency and the U.S. attorney general to maintain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects Dreamer immigrants from deportation. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives last week passed a bill providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the deeply divided Senate.

  • Holly Robinson Peete shares her son with autism's accomplishments to give hope to others: 'The possibilities are endless'

    "Don't ever let anybody tell you who your child is going to be and define what their future is, because the possibilities are endless."

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Star Adjoa Andoh Says There Will Be More Steamy Love Scenes in Season 2! (Exclusive)

    Only ET spoke with Adjoa Andoh about what fans can expect from season 2 of the hit show, now streaming on Netflix.

  • Colorado GOP to decide its future as it elects next chairperson

    Colorado Republican activists will meet Saturday to elect a new leader who can take them beyond the era of Donald Trump.Why it matters: The GOP chair is the face of the party who will sell its message to voters ahead of the midterm elections, when Republicans will try to break the Democratic stronghold in Colorado.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn the past decade, Republicans saw their hold on power erode to one statewide position and the party cycled through different leaders in each of the last five election cycles.The state of play: Five candidates are running for the post — including one who voted for President Biden — but two have emerged as the frontrunners. Kristi Burton Brown, the party's 33-year-old current vice chair, says she can lead a new generation of conservatives. She rose to prominence pushing the failed personhood amendment in 2008.She would be the first woman elected to lead the party since the late 1970s and is endorsed by Rep. Lauren Boebert.Scott Gessler, the 55-year-old former secretary of state, says his experience would allow him to hold Democrats and the media accountable.He is touting his role as an attorney and elections expert working to challenge the 2020 election for Trump's campaign.He believes the party can win voters with conservative solutions to problems.Between the lines: The party's ranks dwindled under Trump, meaning the GOP will need to convert middle-minded unaffiliated voters to win in 2022.But so far, much of the chair's race is focused on echoing Trump's unsubstantiated claims that fraud cost him the election. How it works: About 500 members of the party's central governing committee will decide the next chairperson.The election will take place in person and online starting at 9am, but party officials said the media are not allowed to attend the actual event because of COVID-19 capacity concerns.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 9 details you missed in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

    Newt Scamander makes a cameo, a wizard reads a Stephen Hawking book, and two Hogwarts students get caught in a rather intimate situation.

  • China, Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran on Friday for a visit that Iranian state media said would see the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two countries, which are both under U.S sanctions. The accord, final details of which are yet to be announced, is expected to include Chinese investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. In 2016, China, Iran’s largest trading partner and long-time ally, agreed to boost bilateral trade by more than 10 times to $600 billion in the next decade.

  • Jamie Chung, Lana Condor, and More Celebrities Call for Change: Stop Asian Hate

    “Historically, Asian immigrants have been the scapegoat for others' misfortunes. This ends now.”

  • Arizona GOP wants felony for protesters who damage statues

    Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are reacting to last year's wave of damage to Confederate monuments by civil rights protesters here and across the nation by working to make it a felony to damage or destroy any public or private monument or statue. Rep. John Kavanagh supported his proposal at a Senate committee hearing Thursday by saying public monuments are a statement by the community that demand more protection. The most severe damage could result in a prison term of more than 3 years.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats aim to undo Trump-era shareholder voting rights rule

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Friday introduced a resolution to rescind a rule they say curbs shareholder voting rights, their second move aimed at unraveling business regulations introduced by former President Donald Trump's administration. Introduced by Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, the resolution aims to undo a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule which investors say curbs their power to push for corporate action on issues like climate change and compensation. The resolution was introduced under the Congressional Review Act which requires only a simple majority vote in both chambers of Congress to reverse recently finalized rules.

  • Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to let them defend Trump immigration rule

    A group of Republican state officials on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow them to take over the defense of a hardline immigration rule issued by former President Donald Trump's administration that barred immigrants likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency. The 14 Republican state attorneys general, led by Ken Paxton of Texas, asked the justices to put on hold an Illinois-based federal judge's decision that threw out the so-called "public charge" rule nationwide.

  • Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

    Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.comWhy conservatives should hate Georgia's voting restrictionsThe Republican surrender to gun violenceMaine GOP overwhelmingly rejects Collins censure