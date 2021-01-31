Feds charge convicted stalker accused of kidnapping Pembroke Pines ex and her parents

David J. Neal

A West Palm Beach man will be tried in Broward or Palm Beach circuit courts for what Pembroke Pines police say was the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend and her parents back on Jan. 17.

But federal prosecutors are the first to charge Jaddier Sanchez, 37, which they did Friday with a criminal complaint filed in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

Sanchez’s abduction odyssey, Pines police and Justice says, crossed state lines and ended in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Alexandria, Virginia. Virginia state troopers told Pines police they stopped the 2007 Dodge Ram on Jan. 18 with Sanchez driving and 18-year-old Nicole Martinez as passenger in the pickup truck that belongs to Martinez’s parents.

Patterns playing out again?

Justice says Sanchez grabbed the parents when they returned home around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 by grabbing Martinez’s mother by the hair and making her get into the back seat of the Dodge Ram. He forced Martinez’s father to hit ATMs around Broward and, possibly, Palm Beach, the feds say, Sanchez went back to the house and collected Martinez.

On Sanchez’s orders, the Dodge Ram headed north. Upon stopping in Belle Glade, Justice says he left Martinez’s parents by the side of a road with hands and feet tied. Prosecutors claim he kept Martinez under control with death threats and punches to the face.

Justice says Sanchez dated Martinez for a month before their breakup. His criminal record says he’s got trouble with boundaries and rejection — nine months in prison in 2003 and 2004 for burglary and aggravated stalking with a credible threat followed by a domestic battery conviction and one for violating a domestic violence restraining order.

He also did 13 years and nine months in Florida’s prison system after a robbery conviction before being released on May 28, 2020.

