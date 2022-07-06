Feds charge CT man with mailing more than 100 threatening letters, again

Federal authorities have charged a Hamden man - for a fourth time - with mailing threatening letters to judges, journalists, politicians and others in Connecticut and elsewhere.

Garrett Santillo, 43, is accused of mailing a threatening communication, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. If the letter were addressed to a federal judge or law enforcement officer, the sentence could increase to 10 years. Santillo appeared in court in Hartford and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Santillo has been prosecuted and sentenced in federal court on three prior occasions for mailing threatening letters. He finished his most recent term of the federal equivalent of parole in August.

This time, Santillo is accused of mailing, between March and June, more than 100 letters “containing threatening and hateful statements, including threats of violence, to journalists, judges and other public officials and individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Several letters federal authorities attributed to Santillo contained the warning, “If you don’t obey what this letter says, along with others including people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!”

Federal prosecutors said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Connecticut State Police, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Hamden, Milford, Ridgefield and New Haven police departments were involved in the investigation, along with the Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney and the state’s attorneys in New Haven and Litchfield.