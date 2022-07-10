Feds charge Detroit man with illegally buying gun used in DPD officer's killing

The federal government has charged a Detroit man with illegally buying the gun for a 19-year-old who authorities say fatally shot Detroit police officer Loren Courts last week, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Sunday.

Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts.

Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm — also known as an illegal straw gun purchase — and giving it to the man who authorities say later used it to kill officer Courts.

Ehmani Davis was shot and killed by other officers after Courts was killed. Davis allegedly got the gun one month earlier from Thomas, whomade a virtual appearance in federal court Sunday. He was ordered temporarily detained pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, following the July 6 killing of Courts near Joy Road and Marlow Street, federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobaccor, Firearms and Explosives agency conducted a trace on the weapon that was used in the killing — a Romarm/Cigir, Draco, 7.62 caliber pistol.

They learned that it was purchased from a gun shop in Eastpointe on June 7, one month before the officer's death, the complaint states. A review of records and surveillance video from that day shows that Thomas purchased the gun and later met with Davis in a nearby parking lot.

According to federal prosecutors, Thomas lied when in he bought the gun by stating that he was the actual purchaser of it — not that he was buying it for someone else.

“The tragic death of Officer Courts is one more terrible example of what happens when guns are supplied to those who are prohibited from possessing them. Purchasing a gun for someone who is legally prohibited from possessing it can land you in prison for 10 years,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison stated in announcing the charges. " This case should serve as a warning to those thinking about straw purchasing firearms – you will face federal charges.”

Added Detroit's ATF chief Paul Vanderplow: “Straw purchases “lying and buying” is not a victimless crime. The men and women at the AFT will find and remove those individuals from the community who enable violent criminals terrorizing our State,”

Detroit Chief James White added:

“As we all grieve the shocking and devastating loss of our hero, Officer Courts, the Detroit Police Department remains steadfast in its mission to serve and protect ... We will continue to collaborate with our local and federal partners to stop these dangerous individuals from victimizing our community. "

An attorney for Thomas was not readily available for comment.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Feds charge Detroit man with illegally buying gun used in cop killing