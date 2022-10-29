Feds charge four in connection with street gang drug ring

Oct. 29—BUFFALO — Falls police, along with agents from the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office say they've taken down a narcotics distribution network operated by Falls and Rochester-based members of the Crips criminal street gang.

The roughly 10-month long investigation of the Crips subset involved intercepted phone conversations, physical surveillance and controlled drug buys using undercover detectives and confidential sources.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of Cameron "Killer Cam" Lee, 28, Shawn "Ghost" Pryor, 31, Michael "Ikey" Pryor, 25, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of the Falls, on a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

An FBI special agent, embedded with Falls Police Narcotics & Investigations Division detectives, said in a sworn affidavit that investigators began looking into the activities of Lee, Michael Pryor, Shawn Pryor, and Greene in January. The agents says in the affidavit that the investigation showed that the four defendants were conspiring to sell crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in both the Falls and Rochester.

Between March and July, investigators said they made seven controlled purchases of narcotics from Michael Pryor. Investigators said Michael Pryor sold crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl during those controlled purchases.

From August through September, undercover agents said they bought crack cocaine from Shawn Pryor on three separate occasions.

According to the affidavit, beginning in August, investigators began the court-authorized interception of electronic communications between Lee and Shawn and Michael Pryor. The affidavit includes explicit transcripts of some of the recorded conversations.

In an Aug. 12 call between Shawn and Michael Pryor, the two discuss selling two grams of an unknown narcotic to an individual in return for an opioid tablet (Percocet) and $75. Investigators said an Aug. 24 call between Lee and Michael Pryor included Pryor expressing concern that he had sold a low-quality batch of narcotics to an unidentified individual and that person might try to kill him for ripping them off.

Story continues

An intercepted call on Oct. 16 appears to include a discussion between Michael Pryor and an unidentified individual, of Michael and Shawn Pryor pistol whipping and beating another man involved in narcotics trafficking.

"(Racial slur) just beat the (expletive) out of Bookie," Michael Pryor says in the recording. "(Slur) told (slur) don't be out at Ashland store (a convenience store at the corner of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue that detectives say is frequented by drug dealers) and (slur) still want to be at Ashland store."

Later in the conversation, Michael Pryor says, "I forget. I ain't gonna lie. Ghost (Shawn Pryor), he just beat the (expletive) out of that (slur)."

On Oct. 13, agents, detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at Lee's home on Orleans Avenue. Inside, investigators seized approximately 59 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 78 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, jewelry, three cell phones and approximately $19,000 in cash.

Lee was taken into custody at that time. Shawn and Michael Pryor, along with Greene, identified as Lee's girlfriend, were picked up in early morning raids on Oct. 21.