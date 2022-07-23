Feds charge Fresno man with cyberstalking Florida mass shooting victim’s father

A Fresno man faces federal charges after he was arrested this week by the FBI on allegations that for months he harassed a dad whose daughter was slain in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass high school shooting.

According to a federal complaint in a Florida federal court, Fred Catalano, 61, is charged with one count of cyberstalking for sending more than 200 messages between Dec. 1, 2021 and July 20 of this year to Fred Guttenberg. Guttenberg is a gun control advocate whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 people shot to death at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland.

James Catalano was in the Fresno County Jail Friday night on a federal marshal hold.

The messages were sent to Guttenberg’s website and forwarded to his email. Federal agents were able to trace the messages back to Catalano’s home and to his real estate business.

According to the complaint, Catalano mocked the death of Guttenberg’s daughter, said she was “rotting in hell,” and disparaged the 14-year-old with racist and sexist insults.

“We are having a party every night of this Parkland trial,” said one message. “So glad to celebrate blood and death.”

The complaint indicated the messages became more vicious in June, with Catalano joking that Guttenberg’s daughter may have been sexually abused by family members.

In a June 24, message Catalano celebrated receiving his concealed weapons permit and said he wished Guttenberg’s daughter “was alive so I could show it to her. But damn...she got slaughtered and is now in hell. CELEBRATE.”

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. A jury is now deciding if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole for the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.

Efforts to reach Catalano’s attorney, Jeffrey T. Hammerschmidt, were unsuccessful.

The Daily Beast was the first to report this story.