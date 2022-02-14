Feds charge Hanover man with taking illegal gratuity in real estate scheme

Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Patriot Ledger
·3 min read

BOSTON – Federal prosecutors have charged a federal official from Hanover with taking an illegal gratuity and two counts of making false statements in connection with the sale of property in Marshfield.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Chao said in charging documents that the official, Kevin Richards, used his position as the director of leasing for the Public Buildings Service division of the U.S. General Services Administration to get a job, with an increased pay rate, for the unnamed owner of a Duxbury real estate company where Richards worked as a real estate agent. The unnamed person is referred to as "Individual A" in court documents.

Richards worked for Individual A until 2021 and received commissions of $9,425 in 2017 and $15,392 in 2018.

In 2020, Richards sent a job listing seeking a realty specialist for the Public Buildings Service division to the unnamed real estate company owner, a job for which Richards was the hiring manager. He reformatted and "substantively" edited Individual A's resume, according to the allegations.

General Services Administration human resources officials sent Richards a list of 58 candidates. The company owner wasn't on the list, so he called human resources to complain. They sent him a new list that included Individual A's name, Chao said.

The court docs: Read the criminal information filed against Kevin Richards, detailing the case against him

Richards sent Individual A internal communications about what government officials wanted in the person hired for the position and had a subordinate conduct the interview before picking the company owner for the job. Richards then lobbied to have the unnamed hire's pay increased by $17,000 a year and to grant them more vacation time, Chao said.

In October, three months after the real estate company owner started working at the new federal job, the owner made Richards the listing agent for a property in Marshfield and then paid him a $10,250 commission, which Chao said qualified as an illegal gratuity.

Before hiring the unnamed company owner, Richards had not received any commissions from the real estate agency since 2018 and he received no commission on a $1.1 million property for which he was the listing agent in Duxbury, a job he received less than a month after Individual A started their new job in July 2020.

New middle school: Groundbreaking marks 'a new beginning' for Braintree's South Middle School

Chao said Richards also lied on government forms reporting outside work and to a federal lawyer who asked if he was still working for the Duxbury company.

According to the Department of Justice's website, the difference between accepting a bribe and an illegal gratuity is partially based on intent. A bribe is money given in exchange for an official act or a quid pro quo exchange while an illegal gratuity is given for an act, but not in exchange for it.

Richards faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, two years for the illegal gratuity charge and five years for each false statement charge.

It's delivery: With no recreational marijuana stores, Quincy gets it delivered instead

Real estate sales: No. 1 sale: Dreamy $5M Duxbury home with dock, 1.3 acres and just a short walk to shops

According to the website federalpay.org, Richards made $166,500 in 2019, the last year the data was available. Court documents indicate he was removed from his position, but not when. He started working for the government in 1992.

No court dates have been set. Richards' attorney, Peter Levitt, did not respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Feds charge Hanover man with false statements, illegal gratuity

