Feds charge man who led police on chaotic chase at Springfield-Branson National Airport

Two days after allegedly ramming his Ford F-150 through a Springfield-Branson National Airport gate, accessing the runway, and leading police on a foot chase that ended in the terminal, a federal grand jury has indicted Gary E. Edwards.

The 58-year-old faces federal charges of interfering with an air navigation facility. He is also being charged in Greene County for the incident and faces counts of trespassing, resisting arrest and property damage.

On Sunday around 10:15 a.m., airport police said they activated emergency lights and sirens to stop Edwards after his truck drove onto the tarmac and runway of the airport. The truck proceeded to back through the damaged gate when officers gave chase.

After the truck hit several curbs, according to police, Edwards stopped in front of the terminal and ran into the building, where he was subsequently stopped and arrested as he made way toward the TSA screening check point.

Edwards was charged federally on Tuesday for interfering with an air navigation facility. Airport officials said the incident did not cause any disruptions for flights Sunday.

Edwards was also reportedly at the airport days before Sunday's incident and acting erratically.

An airport employee also told police Edwards was holding what appeared to be a machete while near his truck on the runway, but no machete was found after a search of the scene.

A bond has not been set for Edwards in Greene County because he is in the custody of the FBI. His first hearing in Greene County court is set for Nov. 7.

Edwards has no prior criminal history in Missouri, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Feds charge man who led police on chaotic chase at Springfield airport