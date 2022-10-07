Feds charge Manchester man with possession and distribution of child pornography

A Manchester man was charged after allegedly using Kik Messenger to upload and distribute child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Luis Rosado, 29, of Manchester, was arrested Thursday and charged by federal criminal complaint with child exploitation offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Rosado allegedly used two separate Kik Messenger accounts to upload and distribute 83 video files showing the sexual abuse of children, according to court documents and statements made in court.

The complaint charges Rosado with the distribution of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum term of 20 years, and possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum term of 10 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Following his arrest, Rosado appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He was released on a $100,000 bond and is in home confinement and under GPS monitoring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Connecticut State Police, the Manchester Police Department, and the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations. To report cases of child exploitation, go to cybertipline.com.