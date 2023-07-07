Feds charge Rashad Trice with kidnapping in abduction, death of Wynter Cole-Smith

GRAND RAPIDS — Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith after attacking her mother, has been charged with 18 crimes, the latest charges coming in federal court at the request of the FBI.

FBI Special Agent Christopher Rodolico petitioned the U.S District Court for two federal kidnapping charges related to abduction of Wynter, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan announced Friday afternoon.

“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching,” Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said in the release. "My thoughts are very much with Wynter’s family, as we were all praying for her safe return home."

Trice is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting Wynter's mother the night of July 2 at their Lansing residence. He then allegedly kidnapped Wynter, leaving her 1-year-old brother behind, and fled in the mother's car to the Detroit area. Trice was arrested Monday in St. Clair Shores after a police chase in which he crashed the car. Wynter's body was located days later near Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.

Trice faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death and another count of kidnapping a minor victim. If convicted, Trice could face a minimum of 20 years in prison for the kidnapping of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a release the kidnapping resulting in death is eligible for the death penalty.

He's also been charged in Ingham and Macomb counties.

