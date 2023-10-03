Feds: Cincinnati construction company owner was also a 'large-scale' drug dealer

The owner of a Cincinnati construction company, who prosecutors said was a "large-scale" drug dealer and used the business to launder drug proceeds, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

The sentence comes five years after John T. Moore and 10 others were charged by federal prosecutors in connection with a money laundering and drug conspiracy.

Moore, 37, is the sixth defendant to plead guilty. In May, he pleaded to two charges: a drug conspiracy charge and structuring money transactions to avoid reporting requirements. The five-year sentence was the mandatory minimum the judge could impose.

Prosecutors said the conspiracy involved the distribution of fentanyl, ketamine, cocaine and heroin. In his plea agreement, Moore admitted that between 2016 and 2017 he gave a woman who also was charged in the conspiracy $52,000 to deposit in at least three personal checking accounts she opened.

Court documents say the money Moore made selling drugs was "commingled" with legitimate earnings from his business, JTM Construction, in order to hide where it came from.

At Tuesday's sentencing in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, Moore apologized for his actions.

He told Judge Michael Barrett that the charges, which date back to 2018, are not "a good representation of who I am today, standing before you."

Barrett is allowing Moore to report to prison on his own in January to begin serving his sentence. Records say Moore had been free on bond as the case was pending.

The FBI began investigating what it called Moore's drug-trafficking organization in 2011, court documents say.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John T. Moore sentenced on drug conspiracy, financial charges