Feds: Cincinnati man pleads guilty to committing hate crime by assaulting Asian American student
Feds: Cincinnati man pleads guilty to committing hate crime by assaulting Asian American student
Feds: Cincinnati man pleads guilty to committing hate crime by assaulting Asian American student
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
"This is something that can be very frightening, but there's a lot you can do to really empower yourself to take steps to reduce your cancer risk," one expert says.
Apparently Frank Slootman, the veteran tech executive, was popular with investors, at least judging from their reaction that he will be stepping down as CEO of Snowflake. The company stock price has plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading on the news. Slootman will retreat into the role of chairman of the board, while Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of Google Ads, who came to the company when it bought AI search engine Neeva last year, will take over as chief executive.
Although they have a lot in common, the choice between Delta Gold vs. Platinum comes down to your budget and travel preferences.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that aims to limit the mass-sale of Americans’ personal data to “countries of concern,” including Russia and China.
Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is the fifth person to sue Diddy for sexual misconduct since November 2023.
Amp up the flavor factor and guzzle more H2O with this leakproof 34-ounce find.
The actor and director says he’s spent 30 years — and a lot of his own money — to make the four-part film project. The first half will be in theaters this summer.
The media and entertainment industry's reckoning will continue in 2024 with more layoffs underway.
Women share how a lack of representation affected how they dressed and what they bought as teens.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
The stories you need to start your day: The $25B Kroger-Albertsons merger, Ohtani’s first Dodgers game and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Days after it was knocked offline by a sweeping, years-in-the-making law enforcement operation, the notorious Russia-based LockBit ransomware group has returned to the dark web with a new leak site complete with a number of new victims. A global law enforcement effort launched an operation that hijacked the ransomware gang's infrastructure by exploiting a vulnerability in LockBit’s public-facing websites, including the dark web leak site that the gang used to publish stolen data from victims. Just five days on, LockBit announced that its operations had resumed, claiming to have restored from backups unaffected by the government takedown.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Three electric vehicles — none produced by an American manufacturer — will compete for the title of 2024 World Car of the Year. Ford did manage to show up in a secondary category.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 65,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
The Atlanta Hawks announced that Onyeka Okongwu will be re-evaluated after the two weeks.