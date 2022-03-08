Feds: Clifton Park doctor sentenced in unlawful drug distribution case

Mar. 8—ALBANY — A former Clifton Park psychiatrist who specialized in addiction recovery was sentenced Monday to more than three years in federal prison in an unlawful drug distribution case, federal prosecutor said.

Adrian Morris, 65, of Clifton Park, pleaded guilty earlier to distributing controlled substances outside the course of professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose, officials said.

He was sentenced Monday to a total of three years, one month in prison.

As part of his guilty plea last fall, Morris admitted he dispensed controlled substances, including Adderall and Xanax for no legitimate medical purpose and that he engaged in personal relationships with female patients seeking treatment from him for addiction to controlled substances, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino imposed the prison term, as well as two years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the DEA, FBI, Albany County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wayne A. Myers and Emmet J. O'Hanlon prosecuted.

More from Clifton Park and Halfmoon — The Daily Gazette

.

More from Saratoga County — The Daily Gazette

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe