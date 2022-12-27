Feds: Clinton Twp. dealer used PayPal to buy machine gun parts from Russia

A licensed gun dealer in Macomb County has been indicted on federal charges of illegally importing from Russia machine gun parts to fire multiple rounds at once -- a scheme he allegedly pulled off using a fake name and PayPal.

According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, Chase Farmer, 23, owner of the Shall Not Be Infringed gun shop in Clinton Township, was ordering Glock conversion devices and drop-in auto sears from a Russian website for about four months, from November 2020 through March 2021. These devices are used to convert standard firearms into machine guns, and the parts themselves are considered to be the same as machine guns under federal law, the indictment states.

It's unclear from the indictment what Farmer did with the parts.

According to prosecutors, Farmer was licensed to deal in firearms, but he was not licensed to import firearms into the U.S., a scheme they allege he went to great lengths to hide.

"Farmer attempted to hide his purchase from authorities — including by making the orders under an alias and falsifying the details in his PayPal payments to Russia," the U.S. Attorneys office said in a statement, adding, "but ATF agents were able to detect the purchases and recover evidence of Farmer’s crimes."

Farmer, who lives in St. Clair Shores, was released on a $10,000 bond Tuesday. He is also charged with failing to keep proper records as a licensed firearms dealer.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

His attorney, James Makowski, was not readily available for comment.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Feds: Clinton Twp. man used PayPal to buy machine gun parts from Russia