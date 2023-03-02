Feds: Colerain Township man accused of trafficking missing Indiana teen

A Colerain Township man is facing federal sex trafficking charges after two 16-year-old girls missing from separate Indiana cities were recovered from his home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Payton Jamar Brown, 26, is charged with sex trafficking of minors and sexually exploiting children, federal court records show.

On Oct. 27, investigators received a report from the safe harbor/human trafficking coordinator with the Hamilton County Juvenile Court after one of the girls was screened at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center as a possible human trafficking victim, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl was identified as missing from Evansville, Indiana, the document states.

Two days prior, that juvenile and another girl, who was missing from Greenwood, Indiana, were recovered from Brown's home at the 3300 block of Niagara Street by Colerain Township police, a FBI special agent said in an affidavit.

Federal prosecutors say Brown met the first victim on the dating app 3Fun.

From June to October 2022, Brown posted photos of the teenager to a website to advertise sexual encounters and she had sex with numerous men for money, prosecutors said. That money was then given to Brown.

The girl even went on a trip with an older man to a motorcycle rally in South Dakota with the expectation that she'd be paid $2,000, the affidavit states. "When she told Brown (of the invitation), his response was, 'you gotta do it, it’s $2,000.'"

According to prosecutors, Brown also filmed sexual encounters with the girl and tried to sell the videos to others.

The affidavit says Brown and the teenager picked up one of her friends, identified in court documents as the second victim, from Indianapolis and returned to Brown's residence.

Colerain police took both juveniles to the detention center not long after, the document states. Court records do not indicate the second teenager was involved in any sexual activity.

Court records show Brown was arrested on Feb. 24.

Prosecutors said Brown appeared in federal court in Cincinnati on Wednesday and was ordered to remain in custody pending trial.

Scott Croswell, Brown's attorney, said the case is being reviewed and Brown is anticipated to plead not guilty.

The sex trafficking charge carries a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, prosecutors say. Sexually exploiting children is punishable by a prison sentence of 15 to 30 years.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Feds: Colerain Township man accused of trafficking missing Indiana teen