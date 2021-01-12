Feds consider seditious conspiracy charges in Capitol assault

Erin Donaghue

A federal prosecutor said his office is looking into possible seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

So far, more than 70 people are facing charges in local and federal court, with a range of counts including unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault, weapons violations and curfew violations. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said Tuesday federal investigators are working to identify more suspects, and that he expects more people to be charged, likely amounting to hundreds in the coming weeks. Sherwin also said some of those charged with lower-level offenses like trespassing could face more serious felony charges as prosecutors continue to build their case.

Sherwin said his office is looking into possible seditious conspiracy charges related to the "most heinous" acts that occurred inside the Capitol and is investigating whether rioters coordinated and planned their assault. Seditious conspiracy is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Sherwin also said the office is prioritizing assaults on law enforcement and assaults on the media.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

{"@context":"https://schema.org","@type":"VideoObject","thumbnailUrl":"https://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2019/06/21/cf422e24-1501-4289-95a4-8fdb9833c2ea/thumbnail/1280x720/3da9767d5e9b47c26f9e631550c452d5/logo-cbsn-1920x1080-new.jpg","embedUrl":"https://www.cbsnews.com/live/","name":"Federal prosecutor, FBI to give update on charges for Capitol rioters","description":"Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin and Steven D'Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington FBI field office, will provide an update on criminal charges over the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building.","contentRating":"MPAA PG-13","videoQuality":"720p","publication":{"@type":"BroadcastEvent","isLiveBroadcast":true,"startDate":"2021-01-12T20:00:00.000Z"},"uploadDate":"2021-01-12T20:00:00.000Z","contentUrl":"https://cbsn-us-cedexis.cbsnstream.cbsnews.com/out/v1/55a8648e8f134e82a470f83d562deeca/master.m3u8"}

