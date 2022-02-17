Feds considering criminal charges involving AT&T subsidiary in offshoot of Madigan probe

Federal prosecutors investigating alleged schemes to influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan are considering filing criminal charges against a subsidiary of AT&T involving a 2017 consulting contract, the phone giant revealed in a federal regulatory filing this week.

The Tribune reported in July 2020 that AT&T had been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors amid a widening criminal probe encircling Madigan’s political operation. The subpoena from U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s office was part of an inquiry into whether companies improperly used a stable of consultants with ties to the longtime House speaker as they pushed for legislation in Springfield, the newspaper reported.

This week, AT&T revealed in a filing with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission that Lausch’s office had informed the company “they are considering filing a charge” against Illinois Bell Telephone Company LLC, an AT&T subsidiary.

The potential charge involved “a single, nine-month consulting contract in 2017″ worth $22,500, the filing stated. The filing said Illinois Bell has been cooperating since 2019 in the “widely reported investigation of certain elected Illinois politicians and related parties for corruption.”

“Based on our own extensive investigation of the facts and our engagement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we have concluded that the contract at issue was legal in all respects and that any charge against Illinois Bell or its personnel would be without merit,” the filing stated.

A spokesman for Lausch’s office was not immediately available for comment.

The revelation comes more than a year and a half after prosecutors subpoenaed Madigan’s office for “any and all documents and communications” concerning AT&T, including contracts and correspondence related to the hiring of anyone to provide consulting or lobbying services to the public utility.

In a statement to the Tribune in 2020, AT&T said only that, in general, it cooperates with any requests from law enforcement.

Story continues

“Like all companies, from time to time we are required by law to provide information to government and law enforcement agencies,” the statement read. “As always, we cooperate with their fact gathering process.”

In an email Thursday an AT&T spokesman declined to elaborate on the company’s SEC statement or the investigation.

The company’s SEC filing was first reported by WBEZ.

Records show that AT&T has used several of the same former Madigan staffers and ex-Democratic state representatives as Commonwealth Edison, which has admitted in court documents to orchestrating a “years-long bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable action in the state Capitol.

Among those who have lobbied for both ComEd and AT&T are Tom Cullen, who served as Madigan’s political director and was considered part of the speaker’s “inner circle”; former Madigan legal counsel Heather Wier Vaught; and onetime Madigan staffers Liz Brown-Reeves and D’Javan Conway, state lobbying records show.

Also on both companies’ lobbying teams: former Democratic state Reps. Kevin McCarthy and James Brosnahan, both of whom represented areas close to Madigan’s Southwest Side base.

AT&T and its employees have given heavily to Madigan’s campaign coffers, racking up more than a quarter of a million dollars in donations to three separate funds the speaker controls since 2016 alone, state election records show.

The probe of AT&T was an offshoot of a similar inquiry into ComEd. A 50-page indictment filed in November 2020 alleged that beginning in 2011, Michael McClain, a former legislator and longtime friend of Madigan, and the others “arranged for various associates” of the Speaker — including his political allies and campaign workers — to “obtain jobs, contracts and monetary payments” from ComEd even in instances where they did little or no actual work.

Also charged in that case was former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, and Jay Doherty, a consultant for the utility and one-time head of the City Club of Chicago.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to the indictment. Another former ComEd executive, Fidel Marquez, pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy last year and is cooperating with prosecutors in the probe.

Madigan, who stepped down from his role as speaker in January 2021 and later resigned his legislative seat, has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

rlong@chicagotribune.com